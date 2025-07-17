International
Rubio Orders US Department of State to Curb Public Remarks on Foreign Elections
Rubio Orders US Department of State to Curb Public Remarks on Foreign Elections
The State Department is now sharply limiting its public statements on foreign elections—a significant departure from decades of US practice.
WASHINGTON, July 17 (Sputnik) - Under a new order signed by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, the State Department will significantly scale back its public statements on foreign elections, only speaking out when a strong and specific US foreign policy interest is at stake, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing a reviewed memorandum. The memo cites a focus on “national sovereignty,” reflecting the Trump administration's belief that the past US foreign interventions were misguided, according to the report. The order says to congratulate winners but avoid judging the election's fairness or legitimacy, the newspaper reported. The newspaper noted that the State Department did not promptly respond to a request for comment.
Rubio Orders US Department of State to Curb Public Remarks on Foreign Elections

18:56 GMT 17.07.2025
Secretary of State Marco Rubio testifies before the Senate Committee on Appropriations subcommittee hearing to review the Fiscal Year 2026 budget request for the U.S. Department of State on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, May 20, 2025
The State Department is now sharply limiting its public statements on foreign elections—a significant departure from decades of US practice.
WASHINGTON, July 17 (Sputnik) - Under a new order signed by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, the State Department will significantly scale back its public statements on foreign elections, only speaking out when a strong and specific US foreign policy interest is at stake, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing a reviewed memorandum.
The memo cites a focus on “national sovereignty,” reflecting the Trump administration's belief that the past US foreign interventions were misguided, according to the report.
The order says to congratulate winners but avoid judging the election's fairness or legitimacy, the newspaper reported.
The newspaper noted that the State Department did not promptly respond to a request for comment.
