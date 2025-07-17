https://sputnikglobe.com/20250717/rubio-orders-us-department-of-state-to-curb-public-remarks-on-foreign-elections--1122453860.html

Rubio Orders US Department of State to Curb Public Remarks on Foreign Elections

Rubio Orders US Department of State to Curb Public Remarks on Foreign Elections

Sputnik International

The State Department is now sharply limiting its public statements on foreign elections—a significant departure from decades of US practice.

2025-07-17T18:56+0000

2025-07-17T18:56+0000

2025-07-17T18:56+0000

americas

us

marco rubio

donald trump

state department

wall street journal

election interference

us elections

sovereignty

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/15/1122099915_0:5:3072:1733_1920x0_80_0_0_5be036677f9663d0c6c8d50f4496454e.jpg

WASHINGTON, July 17 (Sputnik) - Under a new order signed by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, the State Department will significantly scale back its public statements on foreign elections, only speaking out when a strong and specific US foreign policy interest is at stake, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing a reviewed memorandum. The memo cites a focus on “national sovereignty,” reflecting the Trump administration's belief that the past US foreign interventions were misguided, according to the report. The order says to congratulate winners but avoid judging the election's fairness or legitimacy, the newspaper reported. The newspaper noted that the State Department did not promptly respond to a request for comment.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250717/us-alienating-allies-with-tariffs-countries-may-view-trumps-moves-as-bluff-1122449999.html

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

marco rubio, us public statements on foreign elections, us state department, national sovereignty, us interventions, us color revolutions