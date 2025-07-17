500+ Chemical Attacks: Russia Details Ukraine's Use of Toxic and Poisonous Agents
08:04 GMT 17.07.2025 (Updated: 08:38 GMT 17.07.2025)
© AP Photo / Efrem LukatskyA Ukrainian soldier wears a protective suit and a gas mask during exercises of Ukrainian anti-chemical weapons forces in Kalinov, 620 kilometers (390 miles) west of Kiev, Ukraine. File photo
Major General Alexey Rtishchev, head of the Russian Armed Forces' Radiation, Chemical, and Biological Protection Troops, stated that more than 500 instances of Ukraine using chemical and toxic substances have been documented during the special military operation.
"Throughout the special military operation, over 500 cases have been recorded where the Ukrainian side employed riot control agents (chloroacetophenone, CS gas), as well as toxic substances with psychotropic (BZ) and general poisonous effects (cyanogen chloride, hydrogen cyanide)," Rtishchev said during a briefing on Ukraine’s and Western countries’ violations of the Chemical Weapons Convention.
"Since the beginning of 2025, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have been systematically using copter-type drones to drop containers filled with CS gas and improvised munitions containing chloropicrin on Russian military positions," he added.
Kiev is planning a provocation involving the release of ammonia at a facility near Novotroitsk in the DPR, says Major General Alexey Rtishchev, head of the Russian Armed Forces' Radiation, Chemical, and Biological Protection Troops. The goal is to accuse Russia of intentionally causing a man-made disaster.
"With the support of Western handlers, the Kiev regime has not abandoned its long-developed barbaric tactic of warfare—the 'chemical belt' method, which involves placing and detonating containers with toxic chemicals in areas where Russian troops operate. Available evidence indicates preparations for another such provocation," Rtishchev said during a briefing on Ukraine’s and Western countries’ violations of the Chemical Weapons Convention.
"On July 3, 2025, operational measures confirmed that Ukrainian Armed Forces personnel had installed antenna-mast equipment at a major ammonia distribution facility near the settlement of Novotroitsk. The plant is a first-class hazard facility, and if struck, it could release over 550 tons of liquid ammonia into the environment. The plan is to subsequently accuse our country of deliberately causing a man-made disaster and inflicting reputational damage," Rtishchev added.
He presented the original letter from the deputy director of the Kiev-controlled "Ukrkhimtrans-ammiak" enterprise to the head of the regional military administration, confirming the placement of military equipment at the site.
"I remind you that using a high-risk facility for military purposes violates international humanitarian law," the head of the Chemical, Biological, and Radiological Defense Troops emphasized.
According to the documents disclosed by Rtishchev, the incident concerns the village of Novotroitsk in the Kramatorsk district of the DPR.
Western countries will continue to use the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) as an instrument of political pressure on Russia, without taking into account objective facts, head of the Nuclear, Chemical, and Biological Protection Troops of the Russian armed forces Major General Aleksei Rtishchev said on Thursday.
Last week, Dutch Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans informed the country's parliament that Russia, according to Dutch intelligence services, allegedly intensified the use of chemical weapons in Ukraine, which is a violation of the Convention on the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (CWC).
"It is obvious that the West will continue to use the OPCW as an instrument of political pressure on Russia, without taking into account objective facts. The Russian side will continue to work to counter this policy and to inform the world community about the violation of the Chemical Weapons Convention by the Kiev regime and its curators," Rtishchev told a briefing.
The activities of the OPCW have become highly politicized due to pressure from Western states, which, at their whim, impose unilateral sanctions, make unfounded accusations against undesirable countries, and abuse the provisions of the Convention, the military said.
Additionally, the military said that Russia had recently asked the OPCW head to send a team of experts from the organization's technical secretariat to Russia to assist in the investigation of Kiev's crimes, as well as a draft agreement between Russia and the OPCW on organizing and conducting visits for the purpose of such assistance.
"This step is due to the fact that all previously presented documentary evidence and expert opinions have not received the proper response from the organization. About 40 verbal notes from the Permanent Mission of Russia to the OPCW still remain without a meaningful response. At the same time, unsubstantiated requests from the Ukrainian side receive immediate support from the bureaucratic structures of the OPCW with the involvement of accredited laboratories," Rtishchev said.
Taking advantage of its preferences, Ukraine has repeatedly involved the OPCW technical secretariat in legitimizing incidents falsified by Ukrainian and Western intelligence services regarding the alleged use of chemical means of riot control by Russian military personnel on the line of combat contact, he added.