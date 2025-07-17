https://sputnikglobe.com/20250717/ukraine-prepares-new-provocation-with-explosion-of-toxic-chem-tanks-in-special-op-zone-1122450843.html

500+ Chemical Attacks: Russia Details Ukraine's Use of Toxic and Poisonous Agents

Major General Alexey Rtishchev, head of the Russian Armed Forces' Radiation, Chemical, and Biological Protection Troops, stated that more than 500 instances of Ukraine using chemical and toxic substances have been documented during the special military operation.

Kiev is planning a provocation involving the release of ammonia at a facility near Novotroitsk in the DPR, says Major General Alexey Rtishchev, head of the Russian Armed Forces' Radiation, Chemical, and Biological Protection Troops. The goal is to accuse Russia of intentionally causing a man-made disaster.He presented the original letter from the deputy director of the Kiev-controlled "Ukrkhimtrans-ammiak" enterprise to the head of the regional military administration, confirming the placement of military equipment at the site.According to the documents disclosed by Rtishchev, the incident concerns the village of Novotroitsk in the Kramatorsk district of the DPR.Western countries will continue to use the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) as an instrument of political pressure on Russia, without taking into account objective facts, head of the Nuclear, Chemical, and Biological Protection Troops of the Russian armed forces Major General Aleksei Rtishchev said on Thursday.Last week, Dutch Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans informed the country's parliament that Russia, according to Dutch intelligence services, allegedly intensified the use of chemical weapons in Ukraine, which is a violation of the Convention on the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (CWC).The activities of the OPCW have become highly politicized due to pressure from Western states, which, at their whim, impose unilateral sanctions, make unfounded accusations against undesirable countries, and abuse the provisions of the Convention, the military said.Additionally, the military said that Russia had recently asked the OPCW head to send a team of experts from the organization's technical secretariat to Russia to assist in the investigation of Kiev's crimes, as well as a draft agreement between Russia and the OPCW on organizing and conducting visits for the purpose of such assistance.Taking advantage of its preferences, Ukraine has repeatedly involved the OPCW technical secretariat in legitimizing incidents falsified by Ukrainian and Western intelligence services regarding the alleged use of chemical means of riot control by Russian military personnel on the line of combat contact, he added.

