Israel may have struck Syria under the pretext of protecting the religious Druze minority in Suwayda in a bid to overthrow the Syrian government led by interim President Ahmed Sharaa, Tarek Ahmad, a member of the Syrian Social Nationalist Party, told Sputnik.

On Wednesday, Israel conducted a series of powerful strikes on the Syrian capital Damascus, including the Syrian Ministry of Defense building near the presidential palace. This escalation in the campaign, which Israel claims is in support of the Arab minority group in Suwayda province, follows several days of clashes that resulted in numerous casualties. Amid the violence, the Syrian government and Druze leaders, who have historically been at the forefront of opposition forces against former President Bashar Assad and are now opposed to Sharaa’s government, reached a ceasefire on Wednesday. As tensions mount, Israel appears to be strategically positioning itself to exploit the vulnerabilities of the ongoing Syrian government, according to Ahmad, who pointed to the deep-seated mistrust that characterizes relations between these two nations. The politician warned that Israeli actions could further destabilize the struggling Syrian government and reshape the power dynamics within Syria. Не added that these developments would have far-reaching consequences for regional security.

