International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250718/israel-may-be-using-syrian-raid-on-druze-community-to-overthrow-sharaa-govt---politician-1122456074.html
Israel May Be Using Syrian Raid on Druze Community to Overthrow Sharaa Gov’t - Politician
Israel May Be Using Syrian Raid on Druze Community to Overthrow Sharaa Gov’t - Politician
Sputnik International
Israel may have struck Syria under the pretext of protecting the religious Druze minority in Suwayda in a bid to overthrow the Syrian government led by interim President Ahmed Sharaa, Tarek Ahmad, a member of the Syrian Social Nationalist Party, told Sputnik.
2025-07-18T13:26+0000
2025-07-18T13:26+0000
world
mideast
middle east
israel
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/0d/1120130972_0:198:3072:1926_1920x0_80_0_0_d7504e693dbbc4b33f867a5a7d0fc673.jpg
On Wednesday, Israel conducted a series of powerful strikes on the Syrian capital Damascus, including the Syrian Ministry of Defense building near the presidential palace. This escalation in the campaign, which Israel claims is in support of the Arab minority group in Suwayda province, follows several days of clashes that resulted in numerous casualties. Amid the violence, the Syrian government and Druze leaders, who have historically been at the forefront of opposition forces against former President Bashar Assad and are now opposed to Sharaa’s government, reached a ceasefire on Wednesday. As tensions mount, Israel appears to be strategically positioning itself to exploit the vulnerabilities of the ongoing Syrian government, according to Ahmad, who pointed to the deep-seated mistrust that characterizes relations between these two nations. The politician warned that Israeli actions could further destabilize the struggling Syrian government and reshape the power dynamics within Syria. Не added that these developments would have far-reaching consequences for regional security.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250718/un-human-rights-watchdog-confirms-executions-kidnappings-other-violations-in-southern-syria-1122454865.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250717/russia-deeply-concerned-about-new-wave-of-violence-in-syria---foreign-ministry-1122451593.html
israel
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/0d/1120130972_181:0:2912:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_9a593bf8684f33ed30c260f2639eb14f.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
syrian turmoil, irrael druze syria, israel vs syria, syria political crisis
syrian turmoil, irrael druze syria, israel vs syria, syria political crisis

Israel May Be Using Syrian Raid on Druze Community to Overthrow Sharaa Gov’t - Politician

13:26 GMT 18.07.2025
© AP Photo / Ohad ZwigenbergIsraeli soldiers are seen near the Gaza Strip border in southern Israel, Monday, March 4, 2024
Israeli soldiers are seen near the Gaza Strip border in southern Israel, Monday, March 4, 2024 - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.07.2025
© AP Photo / Ohad Zwigenberg
Subscribe
ST. PETERSBURG (Sputnik) - Israel may have struck Syria under the pretext of protecting the religious Druze minority in Suwayda in a bid to overthrow the Syrian government led by interim President Ahmed Sharaa, Tarek Ahmad, a member of the Syrian Social Nationalist Party, told Sputnik.

"Perhaps Israel set a trap for Ahmad Sharaa. They might have shown him a very optimistic future, promising that everything would be okay if he signed a peace agreement. Donald Trump met him and other promises were also made. So Sharaa felt at ease, he thought he could send his rebels and troops to Suwayda province and entered the trap. Now, Israel has the chance to bomb not just Suwayda but also Damascus and fight against his soldiers," Ahmad said.

On Wednesday, Israel conducted a series of powerful strikes on the Syrian capital Damascus, including the Syrian Ministry of Defense building near the presidential palace. This escalation in the campaign, which Israel claims is in support of the Arab minority group in Suwayda province, follows several days of clashes that resulted in numerous casualties.
Amid the violence, the Syrian government and Druze leaders, who have historically been at the forefront of opposition forces against former President Bashar Assad and are now opposed to Sharaa’s government, reached a ceasefire on Wednesday.
Syrian opposition fighters remove a government Syrian flag from an official building in Salamiyah, east of Hama, Syria - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.07.2025
World
UN Human Rights Watchdog Confirms Executions, Kidnappings, Other Violations in Southern Syria
09:42 GMT
As tensions mount, Israel appears to be strategically positioning itself to exploit the vulnerabilities of the ongoing Syrian government, according to Ahmad, who pointed to the deep-seated mistrust that characterizes relations between these two nations.
"I believe the situation is very dangerous," he said, adding the stakes were incredibly high for all involved.
The politician warned that Israeli actions could further destabilize the struggling Syrian government and reshape the power dynamics within Syria. Не added that these developments would have far-reaching consequences for regional security.
"We will see whether this will lead to a decisive shift in power or plunge the region into further chaos, but one thing is clear: the trap set for Damascus could have far-reaching consequences that extend well beyond its borders," Ahmed said.
Военная техника возле аэропорта в Алеппо, после взятия его под контроль боевиками сирийской оппозиции - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.07.2025
World
Russia Deeply Concerned About New Wave of Violence in Syria - Foreign Ministry
Yesterday, 09:35 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала