Kremlin Says NATO Instrument of Confrontation, Bloc Hostile Towards Russia

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday that NATO was an instrument of confrontation, adding that the bloc is hostile towards Russia.

"NATO is an instrument of confrontation, it is a bloc that is hostile towards our country," Peskov told reporters, adding that the bloc's attitude forces Russia to take measures to ensure its own security. Regarding the statements of Gen. Christopher T. Donahue, commanding general of US Army Europe and Africa, who said on Wednesday that NATO had sufficient capabilities to neutralize Russia's Kaliningrad region in case of a conflict and had already developed a corresponding plan, Peskov said that such statements were taken into account. "This is yet another statement in a series of such hostile, aggressive statements that we now often hear from representatives of the defense departments of European countries," Peskov added.On SanctionsRussia opposes unilateral restrictions, but has already learned to adapt to them, Peskov said, commenting on the EU's new package of sanctions against Moscow."We are against them [unilateral sanctions]. But at the same time, of course, we have already acquired a certain immunity from sanctions. We have adapted to life under sanctions," Peskov told reporters.The new EU sanctions package against Russia will be analyzed to minimize its consequences, the official said, adding that Moscow sees a consistent anti-Russian line of Europe."Each new package [of sanctions] adds a negative effect for the countries that join it. This is a double-edged sword," Peskov added.Earlier in the day, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said that the permanent representatives of the EU member states had agreed on the 18th package of sanctions against Russia. Later in the day, the Estonian Foreign Ministry said that the new restrictions would replace the disconnection of Russian banks from SWIFT with a complete ban on transactions.On Talks With UkraineThe statement by Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky about the need to intensify the negotiating track for a settlement is a positive signal.Earlier in the day, Zelensky said that he had held a meeting with new head of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov and tasked him with intensifying the negotiating track for a settlement."This is a positive signal," Peskov told reporters., adding that Russia is in favor of adding dynamics to the negotiation process with Ukraine.

