International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250718/kremlin-says-nato-instrument-of-confrontation-bloc-hostile-towards-russia-1122455493.html
Kremlin Says NATO Instrument of Confrontation, Bloc Hostile Towards Russia
Kremlin Says NATO Instrument of Confrontation, Bloc Hostile Towards Russia
Sputnik International
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday that NATO was an instrument of confrontation, adding that the bloc is hostile towards Russia.
2025-07-18T11:49+0000
2025-07-18T11:53+0000
world
russia
kaliningrad
nato
kremlin
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/18/1092482761_0:0:3148:1771_1920x0_80_0_0_696497238ae2d2b0a24c372da112c41e.jpg
"NATO is an instrument of confrontation, it is a bloc that is hostile towards our country," Peskov told reporters, adding that the bloc's attitude forces Russia to take measures to ensure its own security. Regarding the statements of Gen. Christopher T. Donahue, commanding general of US Army Europe and Africa, who said on Wednesday that NATO had sufficient capabilities to neutralize Russia's Kaliningrad region in case of a conflict and had already developed a corresponding plan, Peskov said that such statements were taken into account. "This is yet another statement in a series of such hostile, aggressive statements that we now often hear from representatives of the defense departments of European countries," Peskov added.On SanctionsRussia opposes unilateral restrictions, but has already learned to adapt to them, Peskov said, commenting on the EU's new package of sanctions against Moscow."We are against them [unilateral sanctions]. But at the same time, of course, we have already acquired a certain immunity from sanctions. We have adapted to life under sanctions," Peskov told reporters.The new EU sanctions package against Russia will be analyzed to minimize its consequences, the official said, adding that Moscow sees a consistent anti-Russian line of Europe."Each new package [of sanctions] adds a negative effect for the countries that join it. This is a double-edged sword," Peskov added.Earlier in the day, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said that the permanent representatives of the EU member states had agreed on the 18th package of sanctions against Russia. Later in the day, the Estonian Foreign Ministry said that the new restrictions would replace the disconnection of Russian banks from SWIFT with a complete ban on transactions.On Talks With UkraineThe statement by Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky about the need to intensify the negotiating track for a settlement is a positive signal.Earlier in the day, Zelensky said that he had held a meeting with new head of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov and tasked him with intensifying the negotiating track for a settlement."This is a positive signal," Peskov told reporters., adding that Russia is in favor of adding dynamics to the negotiation process with Ukraine.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250713/military-situation-in-baltic-worsening-due-to-natos-actions---russian-ambassador-1122432079.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250717/defying-wests-sanctions-russia-stands-tall-as-worlds-no-4-economic-powerhouse-1122448447.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250717/russia-ukraine-talks-on-pause-because-of-kiev---foreign-ministry-1122453452.html
russia
kaliningrad
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/18/1092482761_342:0:3073:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_87d38acd917e3eb394bd9081a02754bc.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
kremlin spokesman, dmitry peskov, nato confrontation, nato hostility towards russia, russia security measures, gen. christopher t. donahue, nato kaliningrad plan, nato capabilities, russia defense, european defense departments, nato aggression, russia's security response, nato military plans, hostile statements from nato, russia nato tensions
kremlin spokesman, dmitry peskov, nato confrontation, nato hostility towards russia, russia security measures, gen. christopher t. donahue, nato kaliningrad plan, nato capabilities, russia defense, european defense departments, nato aggression, russia's security response, nato military plans, hostile statements from nato, russia nato tensions

Kremlin Says NATO Instrument of Confrontation, Bloc Hostile Towards Russia

11:49 GMT 18.07.2025 (Updated: 11:53 GMT 18.07.2025)
© Sputnik / Alexei Danichev / Go to the mediabankA general view shows the St. Basil's Cathedral and the Kremlin's Spasskaya Tower
A general view shows the St. Basil's Cathedral and the Kremlin's Spasskaya Tower - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.07.2025
© Sputnik / Alexei Danichev
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday that NATO was an instrument of confrontation, adding that the bloc is hostile towards Russia.
"NATO is an instrument of confrontation, it is a bloc that is hostile towards our country," Peskov told reporters, adding that the bloc's attitude forces Russia to take measures to ensure its own security.
Regarding the statements of Gen. Christopher T. Donahue, commanding general of US Army Europe and Africa, who said on Wednesday that NATO had sufficient capabilities to neutralize Russia's Kaliningrad region in case of a conflict and had already developed a corresponding plan, Peskov said that such statements were taken into account.
"This is yet another statement in a series of such hostile, aggressive statements that we now often hear from representatives of the defense departments of European countries," Peskov added.

According to Donahue, NATO has already developed an operational plan to suppress the defensive potential of Russian forces in the Kaliningrad region. According to him, the "deterrence line on the eastern flank" plan involves strengthening ground capabilities and improving cooperation between the military sector and industry within the alliance.

Warships are seen during naval drills staged by the Baltic Fleet forces of the Russian Navy in the Baltic Sea town of Baltiysk in Kaliningrad Region, Russia. - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.07.2025
World
Russia Accuses NATO of Provoking Escalation in Baltic Sea
13 July, 05:01 GMT

On Sanctions

Russia opposes unilateral restrictions, but has already learned to adapt to them, Peskov said, commenting on the EU's new package of sanctions against Moscow.
"We are against them [unilateral sanctions]. But at the same time, of course, we have already acquired a certain immunity from sanctions. We have adapted to life under sanctions," Peskov told reporters.
The new EU sanctions package against Russia will be analyzed to minimize its consequences, the official said, adding that Moscow sees a consistent anti-Russian line of Europe.
"Each new package [of sanctions] adds a negative effect for the countries that join it. This is a double-edged sword," Peskov added.
Earlier in the day, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said that the permanent representatives of the EU member states had agreed on the 18th package of sanctions against Russia. Later in the day, the Estonian Foreign Ministry said that the new restrictions would replace the disconnection of Russian banks from SWIFT with a complete ban on transactions.
Russia retained its position as the world's fourth largest economy in 2024, while the gap with its closest competitor doubled, according to data published by the World Bank and RIA Novosti’s calculations. - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.07.2025
Multimedia
Defying West's Sanctions, Russia Stands Tall as World's No. 4 Economic Powerhouse
Yesterday, 06:45 GMT

On Talks With Ukraine

The statement by Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky about the need to intensify the negotiating track for a settlement is a positive signal.
Earlier in the day, Zelensky said that he had held a meeting with new head of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov and tasked him with intensifying the negotiating track for a settlement.
"This is a positive signal," Peskov told reporters., adding that Russia is in favor of adding dynamics to the negotiation process with Ukraine.
Russian Foreign Ministry building - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.07.2025
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russia-Ukraine Talks on Pause Because of Kiev - Foreign Ministry
Yesterday, 15:50 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала