Trump Says He Asked US Attorney General to Release Epstein Trial Transcripts

US President Donald Trump said on Friday that he had asked US Attorney General Pam Bondi to release trial transcripts in the case against financier Jeffrey Epstein, if the court approves such a decision.

Bondi said that the department would go to court on Friday to have the transcripts of the Epstein trial unsealed. On Wednesday, Trump said that Bondi is free to release all documents related to the Epstein case, which she believes to be credible. On the same day, a poll conducted by SSRS Polling for CNN showed that half of US citizens are dissatisfied with the amount of information released about Epstein. In 2019, Epstein was charged in the US with trafficking minors for the purpose of their sexual exploitation, which carries a prison sentence of up to 40 years, and conspiracy to engage in such trafficking—up to five years in prison. According to prosecutors, between 2002 and 2005, Epstein engaged in sexual relations with dozens of underage girls whom he hosted at his residences in New York and Florida. He paid them hundreds of dollars in cash, after which he assigned some of the victims to serve as recruiters to bring in more girls, some of whom were as young as 14 years old. In early July 2019, a Manhattan court in New York City, after hearing Epstein's arraignment, ruled that he be kept in custody and not released on bail. In late July of that year, it was reported that Epstein had been found in a jail cell "semi-conscious" and had later died. The investigation revealed that he had committed suicide.

