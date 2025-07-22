https://sputnikglobe.com/20250722/iran-russia-china-to-hold-trilateral-nuclear-talks-amid-rumblings-of-us-dialogue-resumption-1122471392.html

Iran, Russia, China to Hold Trilateral Nuclear Talks Amid Rumblings of US Dialogue Resumption

A trilateral meeting is to take place on Tuesday between Iran, China and Russia to discuss Tehran's nuclear programme, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson... 22.07.2025, Sputnik International

While the Iranian Foreign Ministry has not named the participants, the trilateral discussion in Tehran is expected to take place below the ministerial level. The talks come as speculation mounts over a potential restart of indirect negotiations between Iran and the US, which were derailed in June by a 12-day conflict between Iran and Israel. Previously, five rounds of Oman-mediated discussions took place. Adding further urgency, the Tehran meeting precedes renewed nuclear talks with France, Germany, and the UK scheduled for Friday in Istanbul. The European trio has threatened to trigger the 2015 nuclear deal’s "snapback" mechanism, which would reinstate sanctions if Iran is found to be in non-compliance. Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said Tehran is in “constant coordination” with Russia and China to avoid snapback sanctions or “mitigate their consequences.” Still, he emphasized: “We have no plans for talks with America under the current situation.”

