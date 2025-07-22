https://sputnikglobe.com/20250722/iran-russia-china-to-hold-trilateral-nuclear-talks-amid-rumblings-of-us-dialogue-resumption-1122471392.html
Iran, Russia, China to Hold Trilateral Nuclear Talks Amid Rumblings of US Dialogue Resumption
A trilateral meeting is to take place on Tuesday between Iran, China and Russia to discuss Tehran's nuclear programme, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson...
The talks come as speculation mounts over a potential restart of indirect negotiations between Iran and the US, which were derailed in June by a 12-day conflict between Iran and Israel. Previously, five rounds of Oman-mediated discussions took place. Adding further urgency, the Tehran meeting precedes renewed nuclear talks with France, Germany, and the UK scheduled for Friday in Istanbul. The European trio has threatened to trigger the 2015 nuclear deal's "snapback" mechanism, which would reinstate sanctions if Iran is found to be in non-compliance. Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said Tehran is in "constant coordination" with Russia and China to avoid snapback sanctions or "mitigate their consequences." Still, he emphasized: "We have no plans for talks with America under the current situation."
Iran, Russia, China to Hold Trilateral Nuclear Talks Amid Rumblings of US Dialogue Resumption
A trilateral meeting is to take place on Tuesday between Iran, China and Russia to discuss Tehran's nuclear programme, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei said on Monday.
While the Iranian Foreign Ministry has not named the participants, the trilateral discussion in Tehran is expected to take place below the ministerial level.
The talks come as speculation mounts over a potential restart of indirect negotiations between Iran and the US
, which were derailed in June by a 12-day conflict between Iran and Israel. Previously, five rounds of Oman-mediated discussions took place.
On June 13, Israel launched a military operation against Iran after accusing it of secretly pursuing a nuclear weapon. Airstrikes targeted nuclear facilities, military leadership as well as air bases and killed several military commanders and nuclear scientists. Iran rejected the allegations and retaliated. The United States conducted a one-time attack on Iranian nuclear sites on June 22. Tehran struck the US Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar in response but said it had "no intention of further escalation."
Adding further urgency, the Tehran meeting precedes renewed nuclear talks with France, Germany, and the UK scheduled for Friday in Istanbul.
The European trio has threatened to trigger the 2015 nuclear deal’s "snapback" mechanism, which would reinstate sanctions if Iran is found to be in non-compliance.
Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said Tehran is in “constant coordination” with Russia and China to avoid snapback sanctions or “mitigate their consequences.”
Still, he emphasized: “We have no plans for talks with America under the current situation.”