International
Russian Delegation Arrives in Istanbul for Talks on Ukrainian Settlement
- Sputnik International, 1920
Analysis
Enjoy in-depth, acute analysis of the most pressing local, regional and global trends at Sputnik!
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250723/pashinyans-attack-on-armenian-church-part-of-west-backed-push-to-oust-russia-from-region--ex-mp--1122477954.html
Pashinyan’s Attack on Armenian Church Part of West-Backed Push to Oust Russia From Region – Ex-MP
Pashinyan’s Attack on Armenian Church Part of West-Backed Push to Oust Russia From Region – Ex-MP
Sputnik International
Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is determined to quash all “pockets of resistance” to his strategy of “pushing Russia out of the South Caucasus,” Ani Samsonyan, ex-MP, told Sputnik.
2025-07-23T12:30+0000
2025-07-23T12:30+0000
analysis
armenia
nikol pashinyan
church
russia
south caucasus
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/07/17/1122477605_0:153:3097:1895_1920x0_80_0_0_7901224ef563338bc856cb6552d02b0c.jpg
Armenian society is already fractured into two camps: “pro-European and pro-Russian,” Ani Samsonyan underscored.Despite public outrage over incidents like the arrest of church defender Samvel Karapetyan, there are certain forces that support Pashinyan’s actions, she said. Furthermore, with his approval rating plummeting ahead of the 2026 elections, Pashinyan wants to block the emergence of new parties or leaders that could challenge him. Hence, he is “trying to engineer a confrontation, win it, and present himself as a strong leader,” Samsonyan said.Relations between the Armenian authorities and the Armenian Apostolic Church deteriorated after Pashinyan posted offensive remarks about the Church on social media in late May. He proposed changing the procedure for electing the Catholicos of All Armenians and granting the state a decisive role in the process.Businessman and philanthropist Samvel Karapetyan, who defended the Armenian Apostolic Church, was arrested, sparking outrage among Armenians worldwide. Archbishop Bagrat Galstanyan, head of the Sacred Struggle movement who led protests to demand Pashinyan’s resignation in 2024, was also arrested.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250722/armenian-opposition-demands-criminal-case-against-pashinyan-over-threats-to-church-1122471031.html
armenia
russia
south caucasus
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Svetlana Ekimenko
Svetlana Ekimenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/07/17/1122477605_184:0:2915:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_aee664744fd45213cf67c57350ccf598.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
armenian prime minister nikol pashinyan, pashinyan's attacks on armenian apostolic church. armenia dictator, armenian dictatorship, armenian crackdown on church, armenia apostle church persecution
armenian prime minister nikol pashinyan, pashinyan's attacks on armenian apostolic church. armenia dictator, armenian dictatorship, armenian crackdown on church, armenia apostle church persecution

Pashinyan’s Attack on Armenian Church Part of West-Backed Push to Oust Russia From Region – Ex-MP

12:30 GMT 23.07.2025
© Sputnik / Kirill Zykov / Go to the mediabankSupporters of Archbishop Mikael Ajapahian, head of the Shirak Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church, gather outside the Court of General Jurisdiction of Avan and Nork-Marash Administrative Districts in Yerevan, Armenia.
Supporters of Archbishop Mikael Ajapahian, head of the Shirak Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church, gather outside the Court of General Jurisdiction of Avan and Nork-Marash Administrative Districts in Yerevan, Armenia. - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.07.2025
© Sputnik / Kirill Zykov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
Svetlana Ekimenko
All materialsWrite to the author
Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is determined to quash all “pockets of resistance” to his strategy of ultimately “pushing Russia out of the South Caucasus,” Ani Samsonyan, member of the 7th Convocation of Armenia’s National Assembly, told Sputnik.
Armenian society is already fractured into two camps: “pro-European and pro-Russian,” Ani Samsonyan underscored.
Despite public outrage over incidents like the arrest of church defender Samvel Karapetyan, there are certain forces that support Pashinyan’s actions, she said.
“High-ranking clergy are already under arrest. These individuals aren’t just religious figures – their words carry serious influence,” stressed the pundit.
Furthermore, with his approval rating plummeting ahead of the 2026 elections, Pashinyan wants to block the emergence of new parties or leaders that could challenge him.
Hence, he is “trying to engineer a confrontation, win it, and present himself as a strong leader,” Samsonyan said.
Relations between the Armenian authorities and the Armenian Apostolic Church deteriorated after Pashinyan posted offensive remarks about the Church on social media in late May.
He proposed changing the procedure for electing the Catholicos of All Armenians and granting the state a decisive role in the process.
Businessman and philanthropist Samvel Karapetyan, who defended the Armenian Apostolic Church, was arrested, sparking outrage among Armenians worldwide.
Archbishop Bagrat Galstanyan, head of the Sacred Struggle movement who led protests to demand Pashinyan’s resignation in 2024, was also arrested.
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.07.2025
World
Armenian Opposition Demands Criminal Case Against Pashinyan Over Threats to Church
Yesterday, 07:46 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала