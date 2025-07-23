https://sputnikglobe.com/20250723/pashinyans-attack-on-armenian-church-part-of-west-backed-push-to-oust-russia-from-region--ex-mp--1122477954.html

Pashinyan’s Attack on Armenian Church Part of West-Backed Push to Oust Russia From Region – Ex-MP

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is determined to quash all “pockets of resistance” to his strategy of “pushing Russia out of the South Caucasus,” Ani Samsonyan, ex-MP, told Sputnik.

Armenian society is already fractured into two camps: “pro-European and pro-Russian,” Ani Samsonyan underscored.Despite public outrage over incidents like the arrest of church defender Samvel Karapetyan, there are certain forces that support Pashinyan’s actions, she said. Furthermore, with his approval rating plummeting ahead of the 2026 elections, Pashinyan wants to block the emergence of new parties or leaders that could challenge him. Hence, he is “trying to engineer a confrontation, win it, and present himself as a strong leader,” Samsonyan said.Relations between the Armenian authorities and the Armenian Apostolic Church deteriorated after Pashinyan posted offensive remarks about the Church on social media in late May. He proposed changing the procedure for electing the Catholicos of All Armenians and granting the state a decisive role in the process.Businessman and philanthropist Samvel Karapetyan, who defended the Armenian Apostolic Church, was arrested, sparking outrage among Armenians worldwide. Archbishop Bagrat Galstanyan, head of the Sacred Struggle movement who led protests to demand Pashinyan’s resignation in 2024, was also arrested.

