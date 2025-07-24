International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250724/amal-clooney-may-defend-armenian-church-ally--but-her-globalist-ties-raise-questions-1122486511.html
Amal Clooney May Defend Armenian Church Ally — But Her Globalist Ties Raise Questions
Amal Clooney May Defend Armenian Church Ally — But Her Globalist Ties Raise Questions
Sputnik International
Amal Clooney — lawyer and wife of Hollywood star George Clooney — is reportedly considering joining the legal team of Armenian businessman Samvel Karapetyan. But beyond the headlines, her involvement may signal deeper geopolitical alignments.
2025-07-24T17:29+0000
2025-07-24T17:29+0000
world
amal clooney
slobodan milosevic
george clooney
armenia
hollywood
ukraine
ford foundation
bill gates
jeffrey epstein
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/0c/0d/1081443898_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_b28c2a97964aada3fa77e3abe12bc4dd.jpg
A Face of Globalist Power The Clooney's charity, the Clooney Foundation for Justice (CFJ), collaborates with institutions like the Gates, Obama, and Ford Foundations — all promoting globalist agendas. The CFJ board includes Darren Walker (Ford Foundation president) and Zanny Minton Beddoes, editor-in-chief of The Economist, whose Rothschild-linked ownership raises further questions. A Tool of Selective Justice? CFJ’s Docket Project documents alleged war crimes in Ukraine — exclusively blaming Russia while ignoring crimes by Ukrainian forces and foreign mercenaries. It partners with Hillary and Chelsea Clinton in promoting a one-sided narrative. Amal's Hague Legacy: The Milosevic Case Amal Clooney’s potential role in Karapetyan’s defense may appear neutral — but what is really behind it?
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240617/clooney-foundation-for-justice-is-globalist-policy-vehicle-disguised-as-charity-1118767652.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240324/natos-bombing-of-yugoslavia-sulmination-of-negligence-of-international-law-1117529198.html
armenia
hollywood
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Ekaterina Blinova
Ekaterina Blinova
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/0c/0d/1081443898_127:0:2858:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_73198eab66ec76c843145d9309ea9e44.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
amal clooney, george clooney, bill gates, hillary clinton, clooney's foundation, armenia, samvel karapetyan, slobodan milosevic, yugoslavia war, nato bombing of serbia
amal clooney, george clooney, bill gates, hillary clinton, clooney's foundation, armenia, samvel karapetyan, slobodan milosevic, yugoslavia war, nato bombing of serbia

Amal Clooney May Defend Armenian Church Ally — But Her Globalist Ties Raise Questions

17:29 GMT 24.07.2025
© AP Photo / Grant PollardActor George Clooney and partner Amal Clooney, pose for photographers on arrival at the premiere of the television mini-series 'Catch22', in London, Wednesday, May 15, 2019
Actor George Clooney and partner Amal Clooney, pose for photographers on arrival at the premiere of the television mini-series 'Catch22', in London, Wednesday, May 15, 2019 - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.07.2025
© AP Photo / Grant Pollard
Subscribe
Ekaterina Blinova
All materialsWrite to the author
Amal Clooney — lawyer and wife of Hollywood star George Clooney — is reportedly considering joining the legal team of Armenian businessman Samvel Karapetyan. But beyond the headlines, her involvement may signal deeper geopolitical alignments.

A Face of Globalist Power

The Clooney's charity, the Clooney Foundation for Justice (CFJ), collaborates with institutions like the Gates, Obama, and Ford Foundations — all promoting globalist agendas.
The Ford Foundation funded population control programs in the 20th Century.
Bill Gates has faced criticism for his ties to Jeffrey Epstein and apparent bioweapon experiments.
Barack Obama was recently accused of “treason” by Trump’s DNI.
The CFJ board includes Darren Walker (Ford Foundation president) and Zanny Minton Beddoes, editor-in-chief of The Economist, whose Rothschild-linked ownership raises further questions.

A Tool of Selective Justice?

CFJ’s Docket Project documents alleged war crimes in Ukraine — exclusively blaming Russia while ignoring crimes by Ukrainian forces and foreign mercenaries.
It partners with Hillary and Chelsea Clinton in promoting a one-sided narrative.
US actor George Clooney and his wife Amal - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.06.2024
World
Clooney Foundation for Justice is Globalist Policy Vehicle Disguised as Charity
17 June 2024, 14:09 GMT

Amal's Hague Legacy: The Milosevic Case

From 2004/05 to 2006, Amal Clooney worked at the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugolavia (ICTY) in The Hague, assisting in the controversial and highly politicized prosecution of former Yugoslav President Slobodan Milosevic.
The trial dragged on for years, denying Milosevic due process and a timely verdict, that, as critics said, could have contributed to his death in 2006.
He died in custody in 2006 — before any verdict and without being proven guilty.
In 2016, a tribunal judgment confirmed there was no evidence he had planned genocide — a fact buried in 2,590 pages of another verdict and unearthed by journalist Giulietto Chiesa.
Amal Clooney’s potential role in Karapetyan’s defense may appear neutral — but what is really behind it?
A tank of the Yugoslav Army sits abandoned June 19, 1999 in the eastern Kosovar village of Klina after having been destroyed by NATO air strikes. - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.03.2024
Analysis
NATO’s Bombing of Yugoslavia: ‘Culmination of Negligence of International Law’
24 March 2024, 14:40 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала