https://sputnikglobe.com/20250724/amal-clooney-may-defend-armenian-church-ally--but-her-globalist-ties-raise-questions-1122486511.html
Amal Clooney May Defend Armenian Church Ally — But Her Globalist Ties Raise Questions
Amal Clooney May Defend Armenian Church Ally — But Her Globalist Ties Raise Questions
Sputnik International
Amal Clooney — lawyer and wife of Hollywood star George Clooney — is reportedly considering joining the legal team of Armenian businessman Samvel Karapetyan. But beyond the headlines, her involvement may signal deeper geopolitical alignments.
2025-07-24T17:29+0000
2025-07-24T17:29+0000
2025-07-24T17:29+0000
world
amal clooney
slobodan milosevic
george clooney
armenia
hollywood
ukraine
ford foundation
bill gates
jeffrey epstein
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/0c/0d/1081443898_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_b28c2a97964aada3fa77e3abe12bc4dd.jpg
A Face of Globalist Power The Clooney's charity, the Clooney Foundation for Justice (CFJ), collaborates with institutions like the Gates, Obama, and Ford Foundations — all promoting globalist agendas. The CFJ board includes Darren Walker (Ford Foundation president) and Zanny Minton Beddoes, editor-in-chief of The Economist, whose Rothschild-linked ownership raises further questions. A Tool of Selective Justice? CFJ’s Docket Project documents alleged war crimes in Ukraine — exclusively blaming Russia while ignoring crimes by Ukrainian forces and foreign mercenaries. It partners with Hillary and Chelsea Clinton in promoting a one-sided narrative. Amal's Hague Legacy: The Milosevic Case Amal Clooney’s potential role in Karapetyan’s defense may appear neutral — but what is really behind it?
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240617/clooney-foundation-for-justice-is-globalist-policy-vehicle-disguised-as-charity-1118767652.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240324/natos-bombing-of-yugoslavia-sulmination-of-negligence-of-international-law-1117529198.html
armenia
hollywood
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/0c/0d/1081443898_127:0:2858:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_73198eab66ec76c843145d9309ea9e44.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
amal clooney, george clooney, bill gates, hillary clinton, clooney's foundation, armenia, samvel karapetyan, slobodan milosevic, yugoslavia war, nato bombing of serbia
amal clooney, george clooney, bill gates, hillary clinton, clooney's foundation, armenia, samvel karapetyan, slobodan milosevic, yugoslavia war, nato bombing of serbia
Amal Clooney May Defend Armenian Church Ally — But Her Globalist Ties Raise Questions
Amal Clooney — lawyer and wife of Hollywood star George Clooney — is reportedly considering joining the legal team of Armenian businessman Samvel Karapetyan. But beyond the headlines, her involvement may signal deeper geopolitical alignments.
A Face of Globalist Power
The Clooney's charity, the Clooney Foundation for Justice (CFJ), collaborates with institutions like the Gates, Obama, and Ford Foundations — all promoting globalist agendas
.
The Ford Foundation funded population control programs in the 20th Century.
Bill Gates has faced criticism for his ties to Jeffrey Epstein and apparent bioweapon experiments
.
Barack Obama was recently accused of “treason” by Trump’s DNI.
The CFJ board includes Darren Walker (Ford Foundation president) and Zanny Minton Beddoes, editor-in-chief of The Economist, whose Rothschild
-linked ownership raises further questions.
A Tool of Selective Justice?
CFJ’s Docket Project documents alleged war crimes in Ukraine — exclusively blaming Russia while ignoring crimes by Ukrainian forces and foreign mercenaries.
It partners
with Hillary and Chelsea Clinton in promoting a one-sided narrative.
Amal's Hague Legacy: The Milosevic Case
From 2004/05 to 2006, Amal Clooney worked at the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugolavia (ICTY) in The Hague, assisting in the controversial and highly politicized prosecution of former Yugoslav President Slobodan Milosevic.
The trial dragged on for years, denying Milosevic due process and a timely verdict, that, as critics said, could have contributed to his death in 2006.
He died in custody in 2006 — before any verdict and without being proven guilty.
In 2016, a tribunal judgment confirmed there was no evidence he had planned genocide — a fact buried in 2,590 pages of another verdict and unearthed by journalist Giulietto Chiesa.
Amal Clooney’s potential role in Karapetyan’s defense may appear neutral — but what is really behind it?