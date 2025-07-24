https://sputnikglobe.com/20250724/amal-clooney-may-defend-armenian-church-ally--but-her-globalist-ties-raise-questions-1122486511.html

Amal Clooney May Defend Armenian Church Ally — But Her Globalist Ties Raise Questions

Amal Clooney May Defend Armenian Church Ally — But Her Globalist Ties Raise Questions

Sputnik International

Amal Clooney — lawyer and wife of Hollywood star George Clooney — is reportedly considering joining the legal team of Armenian businessman Samvel Karapetyan. But beyond the headlines, her involvement may signal deeper geopolitical alignments.

2025-07-24T17:29+0000

2025-07-24T17:29+0000

2025-07-24T17:29+0000

world

amal clooney

slobodan milosevic

george clooney

armenia

hollywood

ukraine

ford foundation

bill gates

jeffrey epstein

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/0c/0d/1081443898_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_b28c2a97964aada3fa77e3abe12bc4dd.jpg

A Face of Globalist Power The Clooney's charity, the Clooney Foundation for Justice (CFJ), collaborates with institutions like the Gates, Obama, and Ford Foundations — all promoting globalist agendas. The CFJ board includes Darren Walker (Ford Foundation president) and Zanny Minton Beddoes, editor-in-chief of The Economist, whose Rothschild-linked ownership raises further questions. A Tool of Selective Justice? CFJ’s Docket Project documents alleged war crimes in Ukraine — exclusively blaming Russia while ignoring crimes by Ukrainian forces and foreign mercenaries. It partners with Hillary and Chelsea Clinton in promoting a one-sided narrative. Amal's Hague Legacy: The Milosevic Case Amal Clooney’s potential role in Karapetyan’s defense may appear neutral — but what is really behind it?

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240617/clooney-foundation-for-justice-is-globalist-policy-vehicle-disguised-as-charity-1118767652.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240324/natos-bombing-of-yugoslavia-sulmination-of-negligence-of-international-law-1117529198.html

armenia

hollywood

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Ekaterina Blinova

Ekaterina Blinova

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ekaterina Blinova

amal clooney, george clooney, bill gates, hillary clinton, clooney's foundation, armenia, samvel karapetyan, slobodan milosevic, yugoslavia war, nato bombing of serbia