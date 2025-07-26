https://sputnikglobe.com/20250726/russian-forces-deliver-crushing-blow-to-ukraine-liberate-key-areas-and-strike-military-targets-1122494128.html
Russian Forces Deliver Crushing Blow to Ukraine, Liberate Key Areas and Strike Military Targets
Russia’s Vostok Battlegroup has liberated the settlements of Zelyony Gai in the Donetsk People's Republic and Malievka in the Dnepropetrovsk region, according to the Ministry of Defense.
The Ukrainian Armed Forces had turned Zelyony Gai into a major stronghold, covering the approaches to the administrative border with the Dnepropetrovsk region. During the battle, Ukrainian forces suffered losses and were forced to retreat.It was noted that artillery units and strike drone operators provided fire support to the assault units. It was also emphasized that after clearing the buildings and structures, soldiers raised Russian flags and engineering teams began demining the area and surrounding territory.Russian troops also inflicted defeats on two mechanized brigades and a territorial defense brigade in the areas of Velikomikhaylovka, Novogrigoriyevka in the Dnepropetrovsk region, Iskra in the Donetsk People's Republic, and Temirovka in the Zaporozhye region.Ukrainian army losses in this section of the front included:In addition, Russian forces launched a group strike on Ukrainian military-industrial firms on Saturday night, including those related to missile production, all of which were hit, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported.
“Units of the Vostok Battlegroup, as a result of successful offensive operations, liberated the settlements of Zelyony Gai in the Donetsk People's Republic and Maliyevka in the Dnepropetrovsk region,” the ministry said.
The Ukrainian Armed Forces had turned Zelyony Gai into a major stronghold, covering the approaches to the administrative border with the Dnepropetrovsk region. During the battle, Ukrainian forces suffered losses and were forced to retreat.
It was noted that artillery units and strike drone operators provided fire support to the assault units.
"During the battle, Ukrainian formations suffered losses and were forced to retreat," the Ministry of Defense clarified.
It was also emphasized that after clearing the buildings and structures, soldiers raised Russian flags and engineering teams began demining the area and surrounding territory.
Russian troops also inflicted defeats on two mechanized brigades and a territorial defense brigade in the areas of Velikomikhaylovka, Novogrigoriyevka in the Dnepropetrovsk region, Iskra in the Donetsk People's Republic, and Temirovka in the Zaporozhye region.
Ukrainian army losses in this section of the front included:
In addition, Russian forces launched a group strike on Ukrainian military-industrial firms on Saturday night, including those related to missile production, all of which were hit, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported.
"Last night, the Russian Armed Forces carried out a group strike with long-range precision weapons, as well as with strike UAVs, targeting Ukrainian military-industrial complex enterprises involved in the production of components for missile weapons, as well as manufacturing ammunition and explosives. The target was achieved. All designated objects were hit," the statement said.