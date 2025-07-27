https://sputnikglobe.com/20250727/bilateral-cooperation-with-russia-beneficial-for-hungary---hungarian-foreign-minister-1122497086.html

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Relations between Moscow and Budapest are honest and based on mutual respect, Hungary benefits from cooperation with Russia, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto told RIA Novosti.

Without Russian energy resources, Hungary would not be able to maintain the lowest utility costs in Europe for its people, he said. He added that he has a professional relationship with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, saying that they can always consult with each other.Hungary is the only NATO member state that has not delivered weapons to Ukraine and has not provided finances for such deliveries, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto stressed.According to the foreign minister, Hungary has been calling for peace since the start of the conflict in Ukraine, which is inconsistent with arms supplies.

