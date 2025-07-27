https://sputnikglobe.com/20250727/bilateral-cooperation-with-russia-beneficial-for-hungary---hungarian-foreign-minister-1122497086.html
Bilateral Cooperation With Russia Beneficial for Hungary - Hungarian Foreign Minister
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Relations between Moscow and Budapest are honest and based on mutual respect, Hungary benefits from cooperation with Russia, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto told RIA Novosti.
Without Russian energy resources, Hungary would not be able to maintain the lowest utility costs in Europe for its people, he said. He added that he has a professional relationship with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, saying that they can always consult with each other.
Bilateral Cooperation With Russia Beneficial for Hungary - Hungarian Foreign Minister
"We have a very honest relationship based on mutual respect. It is clear that this bilateral cooperation with Russia is advantageous for Hungary," Szijjarto said.
Without Russian energy resources, Hungary would not be able to maintain the lowest utility costs in Europe for its people, he said.
"We are open with each other, so we always discuss everything very honestly," Szijjarto also said.
He added that he has a professional relationship with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, saying that they can always consult with each other.
Hungary is the only NATO member state that has not delivered weapons to Ukraine
and has not provided finances for such deliveries, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto stressed.
"Hungary is the only NATO member state which has never delivered any weapons to Ukraine, and which has never contributed financially to any weapon deliveries, and we are definitely not having the intention to change this position of ours," Szijjarto said.
According to the foreign minister, Hungary has been calling for peace since the start of the conflict in Ukraine, which is inconsistent with arms supplies.
"Hungary has been in favor of ceasefire and peace negotiations from the very beginning. For this position of ours we have been under very heavy attack on many occasions, but now everybody speaks in favor of ceasefire and peace talks," Szijjarto said.