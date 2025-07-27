International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250727/russia-has-to-fulfill-tasks-set-out-regarding-ukraine-prior-to-start-of-conflict---kremlin-1122496927.html
Russia Has to Fulfill Tasks Set Out Regarding Ukraine Prior to Start of Conflict - Kremlin
Russia Has to Fulfill Tasks Set Out Regarding Ukraine Prior to Start of Conflict - Kremlin
Sputnik International
Russia needs to ensure that the objectives of the special military operation in Ukraine are achieved before determining the principles of future cooperation between Moscow and Kiev, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday.
2025-07-27T09:28+0000
2025-07-27T09:28+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russia-nato showdown
ukrainian crisis
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/10/1121186680_0:99:3290:1950_1920x0_80_0_0_445fc69bd432efac9c80a136c1092dd9.jpg
Peskov, responding to a question about the principles on which Moscow's future interaction with Kiev will be based, said that this issue is too theoretical at the moment. Russia favors political and diplomatic means to resolve the Ukrainian conflict, however, the special military operation commenced when such means were rejected by Kiev and the West, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250726/patrushev-to-rutte-learn-russian-and-hear-the-truth-1122492839.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250724/zelenskys-days-are-numbered-hell-be-the-ultimate-loser-ex-dod-analyst-1122487081.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/10/1121186680_280:0:3011:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_7dbac19100de0cd12c8a6551a9ef7a78.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia-nato showdown, russian offensive, ukrainian crisis, ukraine conflict, ukraine hostilities, russia's special military operation in ukraine, russia ukraine conflict
russia-nato showdown, russian offensive, ukrainian crisis, ukraine conflict, ukraine hostilities, russia's special military operation in ukraine, russia ukraine conflict

Russia Has to Fulfill Tasks Set Out Regarding Ukraine Prior to Start of Conflict - Kremlin

09:28 GMT 27.07.2025
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov / Go to the mediabankRussian servicemen of the Tsentr Battlegroup of forces fire a BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launcher towards Ukrainian positions in the Krasnoarmeysk sector of the frontline amid Russia's military operation in Ukraine.
Russian servicemen of the Tsentr Battlegroup of forces fire a BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launcher towards Ukrainian positions in the Krasnoarmeysk sector of the frontline amid Russia's military operation in Ukraine. - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.07.2025
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia needs to ensure that the objectives of the special military operation in Ukraine are achieved before determining the principles of future cooperation between Moscow and Kiev, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday.
Peskov, responding to a question about the principles on which Moscow's future interaction with Kiev will be based, said that this issue is too theoretical at the moment.
"This is too theoretical at the moment. First, we need to resolve the situation, and then consider how relations will be built, Peskov told reporters.
Netherland's Prime Minister Mark Rutte listens to a question during a press conference after talks with Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic and Luxembourg Prime Minister Xavier Bettel at the Serbia Palace, in Belgrade, Serbia, Monday, July 3, 2023. Rutte and Bettel are on a one day visit to Serbia. - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.07.2025
World
Patrushev to Rutte: Learn Russian and Hear the Truth
Yesterday, 03:41 GMT
Russia favors political and diplomatic means to resolve the Ukrainian conflict, however, the special military operation commenced when such means were rejected by Kiev and the West, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov added.

"We have repeatedly said that we prefer to achieve this through political and diplomatic means. The special military operation continues in circumstances where these means have become impossible, when all proposals for dialogue have been rejected by both Ukraine and the West. If we manage to move towards a diplomatic settlement, then this will be the preferred option for us," Peskov told reporters.

Zelensky’s days are numbered, he’ll be the ultimate LOSER - ex-DoD analyst - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.07.2025
Analysis
Zelensky's Days are Numbered, He'll Be the Ultimate Loser - Ex-DoD Analyst
24 July, 18:49 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала