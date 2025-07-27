https://sputnikglobe.com/20250727/russia-has-to-fulfill-tasks-set-out-regarding-ukraine-prior-to-start-of-conflict---kremlin-1122496927.html
Russia Has to Fulfill Tasks Set Out Regarding Ukraine Prior to Start of Conflict - Kremlin
Russia needs to ensure that the objectives of the special military operation in Ukraine are achieved before determining the principles of future cooperation between Moscow and Kiev, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday.
Peskov, responding to a question about the principles on which Moscow's future interaction with Kiev will be based, said that this issue is too theoretical at the moment. Russia favors political and diplomatic means to resolve the Ukrainian conflict, however, the special military operation commenced when such means were rejected by Kiev and the West, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov added.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia needs to ensure that the objectives of the special military operation in Ukraine are achieved before determining the principles of future cooperation between Moscow and Kiev, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday.
Peskov, responding to a question about the principles on which Moscow's future interaction with Kiev will be based, said that this issue is too theoretical at the moment.
"This is too theoretical at the moment. First, we need to resolve the situation, and then consider how relations will be built, Peskov told reporters.
Russia favors political and diplomatic means to resolve the Ukrainian conflict, however, the special military operation commenced when such means were rejected by Kiev and the West, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov added.
"We have repeatedly said that we prefer to achieve this through political and diplomatic means. The special military operation continues in circumstances where these means have become impossible, when all proposals for dialogue have been rejected by both Ukraine and the West. If we manage to move towards a diplomatic settlement, then this will be the preferred option for us," Peskov told reporters.