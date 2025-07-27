https://sputnikglobe.com/20250727/russia-has-to-fulfill-tasks-set-out-regarding-ukraine-prior-to-start-of-conflict---kremlin-1122496927.html

Russia Has to Fulfill Tasks Set Out Regarding Ukraine Prior to Start of Conflict - Kremlin

Russia needs to ensure that the objectives of the special military operation in Ukraine are achieved before determining the principles of future cooperation between Moscow and Kiev, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday.

Peskov, responding to a question about the principles on which Moscow's future interaction with Kiev will be based, said that this issue is too theoretical at the moment. Russia favors political and diplomatic means to resolve the Ukrainian conflict, however, the special military operation commenced when such means were rejected by Kiev and the West, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov added.

