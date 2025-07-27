https://sputnikglobe.com/20250727/cambodian-thai-prime-ministers-to-come-to-malaysia-for-border-talks-on-monday-1122498362.html

Cambodian, Thai Prime Ministers to Come to Malaysia for Border Talks on Monday

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet and Thailand’s acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai will come to the Malaysian capital of Kuala Lumpur on Monday to discuss the border conflict, Malaysian Foreign Minister Mohamad Hasan told state news agency Bernama.

The Malaysian foreign minister said that Malaysia, the current chair of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, should act as mediator first, as this is an internal matter of the 10-nation Southeast Asian bloc, which includes both Cambodia and Thailand. The Thai Foreign Ministry confirmed that the acting prime minister would meet with his Cambodian counterpart in Malaysia on Monday. When asked why US President Donald Trump’s phone calls with the two prime ministers triggered preparations for Malaysia-mediated talks after other countries offered to mediate, Phalangkun said that both countries were eager to resume trade tariff negotiations with Washington, which, as Trump stated, the United States would not conduct with nations engaged in armed conflict. Border tensions between Thailand and Cambodia escalated into an armed conflict on July 24. People died and many were injured on both sides, including civilians. This followed a clash on May 28 between Thai and Cambodian military personnel in a disputed neutral zone, which left a Cambodian soldier dead. Territorial disputes between Thailand and Cambodia go back to French colonial rule when a map establishing the border between the two countries was drawn up in 1907, but the neighbors interpreted it differently. French members of the demarcation commission overlooked some sections of the border due to their inaccessibility. After Cambodia gained independence from France in 1953, these areas became the subject of a territorial dispute. Thailand prefers resolving all border-related disputes with its neighbors through bilateral negotiations, while Cambodia relies on the International Court of Justice, whose jurisdiction over territorial disputes Thailand does not recognize.

