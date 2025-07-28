https://sputnikglobe.com/20250728/pashinyan-dismantling-armenian-identity-by-targeting-church--expert-1122503527.html

Pashinyan Dismantling Armenian Identity by Targeting Church — Expert

Pashinyan Dismantling Armenian Identity by Targeting Church — Expert

Sputnik International

The main enemy of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is the Church, says Arnaud Develay, a French lawyer and international law expert.

2025-07-28T12:29+0000

2025-07-28T12:29+0000

2025-07-28T12:29+0000

world

nikol pashinyan

armenia

russia

ukraine

nato

orthodox church

europe

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/0b/09/1081109191_0:159:3079:1890_1920x0_80_0_0_13875371662c1be1ce49f9e84250344f.jpg

“Because the Church understands that an alliance or pivot toward the West contradicts Armenia’s natural alliances—for example, with Orthodox Russia,” Develay explains.To consolidate power, Pashinyan is undermining the church’s authority by proposing, for the first time in over 2,000 years, to overhaul how Apostolic prelates are appointed—something Develay calls a direct attack on Armenia’s cultural DNA.He believes Pashinyan seeks to eliminate internal opposition by casting doubt on the Church’s patriotism and loyalty to the Armenian state, portraying clergy as foreign agents.The tactic, he says, is already being used against pro-church businessman Samvel Karapetyan, who was detained for two months while being probed for alleged insurrection.He warns that the Apostolic Church forms the core of Armenian identity and sovereignty.Undermining it is a calculated step toward weakening the nation itself—similar to what happened in Ukraine, where foreign intelligence services engineered a split in the Orthodox Church, banned the Moscow Patriarchate, blocked access to holy sites and even jailed priests, Develay notes.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250718/pashinyan-acts-as-copycat-nato-backed-dictator-and-is-turning-armenia-into-western-vassal--expert-1122455318.html

armenia

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

armenia, armenian apostolic church, orthodox church, what's going on in armenia, nikol pashinyan, samvel karapetyan