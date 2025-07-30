International
Canada's Streets Named After Nazis 'Not Shocking' Given Its Dark Past - Russian Ambassador
Canada’s Streets Named After Nazis ‘Not Shocking’ Given Its Dark Past - Russian Ambassador
Sputnik International
The fact that some Canadian streets have been named after Nazi accomplices and collaborators is "not shocking" given its dark past of harboring Nazi war criminals, Russian Ambassador to Canada Oleg Stepanov told RIA Novosti on Tuesday.
russia
canada
nazi
nazis
nazism
germany
americas
mark carney
ww2
ww2 nazi crimes
On July 24, the Jewish non-profit association "Forward" found in a new investigation that since the 2000s, at least two Canadian streets had been named after Nazi accomplices and collaborators, namely Max Brose, a German automotive industrialist that produced weaponry for Germany's war machine during World War II, and member of the Nazi party, and Peter Savaryn, a Ukrainian Nazi SS veteran that fought in Ukraine's 1st Galician. Despite having fought against Nazis as a member of the anti-Hitler coalition, Canada granted safe heaven to "hundreds if not thousands" of war criminals and their accomplices in the years following the war, the ambassador added. Those individuals then settled nationwide, adopted a quiet life and proceeded to pretend being normal citizens. The Government of Prime Minister Mark Carney seems to be following on his predecessors steps as there are no visible attempts to change course on the matter, Stepanov said. In addition to hiding from the public a list of Nazis it compiled by the Commission of Inquiry on War Criminals in Canada nearly 40 years ago, Canada has recently begun to vote against the annual UN General Assembly Resolution on Combating glorification of Nazism, neo-Nazism and other practices that contribute to fueling contemporary forms of racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia and related intolerance, he noted. Streets being named after Nazis in Canada are not a shocking occurrence, but one might wonder why it has taken these many years to find out about them, the ambassador concluded. Canada has had a long and controversial history of granting safe haven to former Nazi veterans, oftentimes including those convicted of crimes in the Soviet Union. In the mid-1980s, the Canadian government launched the Commission of Inquiry on War Criminals, also known as the Deschenes Commission, to investigate the immigration of individuals with a Nazi-background into the country.
russia
canada
germany
americas
Canada’s Streets Named After Nazis ‘Not Shocking’ Given Its Dark Past - Russian Ambassador

04:33 GMT 30.07.2025
Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney speaks during a media conference at the NATO summit in The Hague, Netherlands, Wednesday, June 25, 2025
Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney speaks during a media conference at the NATO summit in The Hague, Netherlands, Wednesday, June 25, 2025 - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.07.2025
© AP Photo / Geert Vanden Wijngaert
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The fact that some Canadian streets have been named after Nazi accomplices and collaborators is "not shocking" given its dark past of harboring Nazi war criminals, Russian Ambassador to Canada Oleg Stepanov told RIA Novosti on Tuesday.
On July 24, the Jewish non-profit association "Forward" found in a new investigation that since the 2000s, at least two Canadian streets had been named after Nazi accomplices and collaborators, namely Max Brose, a German automotive industrialist that produced weaponry for Germany's war machine during World War II, and member of the Nazi party, and Peter Savaryn, a Ukrainian Nazi SS veteran that fought in Ukraine's 1st Galician.

"It’s completely unacceptable that streets bear names of Nazis anywhere, and we could only imagine how ashamed Canadians whose ancestors fought against Nazism in Europe must be feeling after such disturbing revelations," Stepanov replied when asked what the Russian mission to Ottawa thought about the findings. "However, for anyone who follows Canadian history it was not something shocking," he added.

Yaroslav Hunka, Ukrainian Veteran for the Nazi 14th Waffen SS Grenadier Division, At the Canadian Parliament during Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's speech on September 22, 2024 - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.03.2024
Analysis
The Instrumentation of Fascism and Canada’s Hidden Nazi Past
8 March 2024, 05:25 GMT
Despite having fought against Nazis as a member of the anti-Hitler coalition, Canada granted safe heaven to "hundreds if not thousands" of war criminals and their accomplices in the years following the war, the ambassador added. Those individuals then settled nationwide, adopted a quiet life and proceeded to pretend being normal citizens.
"Their dark past might be unbeknownst to the general public, but the Canadian authorities and security services on all levels, federal, provincial and local, for decades have known very well of what those people had done. And chose to hide it from the others, completely brushing their atrocities under the carpet," Stepanov said.
The Government of Prime Minister Mark Carney seems to be following on his predecessors steps as there are no visible attempts to change course on the matter, Stepanov said. In addition to hiding from the public a list of Nazis it compiled by the Commission of Inquiry on War Criminals in Canada nearly 40 years ago, Canada has recently begun to vote against the annual UN General Assembly Resolution on Combating glorification of Nazism, neo-Nazism and other practices that contribute to fueling contemporary forms of racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia and related intolerance, he noted.
Streets being named after Nazis in Canada are not a shocking occurrence, but one might wonder why it has taken these many years to find out about them, the ambassador concluded.
Canada has had a long and controversial history of granting safe haven to former Nazi veterans, oftentimes including those convicted of crimes in the Soviet Union. In the mid-1980s, the Canadian government launched the Commission of Inquiry on War Criminals, also known as the Deschenes Commission, to investigate the immigration of individuals with a Nazi-background into the country.
Reichsführer Heinrich Himmler visits the 14th Grenadier Division of the Waffen SS Galizien. - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.10.2023
Americas
Canada Shelling Out Millions in Grants to Ukrainian Groups Honoring WWII Nazis, Investigation Finds
12 October 2023, 12:46 GMT
