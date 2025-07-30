International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250730/trump-says-chinese-president-will-visit-us-specific-dates-being-worked-out-1122511795.html
Trump Says Chinese President Will Visit US, Specific Dates Being Worked Out
Trump Says Chinese President Will Visit US, Specific Dates Being Worked Out
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump said that Chinese President Xi Jinping will visit the United States, while a US delegation led by Trump himself may also visit China before the end of the year, but specific dates are still being worked out.
2025-07-30T04:15+0000
2025-07-30T04:15+0000
world
donald trump
china
trade war
us-china trade war
us-china trade war
xi jinping
us hegemony
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107927/72/1079277296_0:0:3001:1688_1920x0_80_0_0_cbd8ff1fccb1c147cd6ce4a3aed2229a.jpg
"We’re just going to work out dates, but we look forward to it, actually... We’ll see what happens, but we’ll most likely be going to China in the not-too-distant future, maybe before this year is out - and he’ll be coming here," Trump told the Breitbart News Network on Tuesday. In June, Trump said that he had accepted Xi’s invitation to visit China, and promised to make the visit "at a certain point." On Tuesday, the American president said that he was "not seeking" a summit with the Chinese leader and could only go to China at the invitation of Xi.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250408/trumps-tariff-war-escalates-us-slaps-104-tax-on-chinese-goods-report-1121840247.html
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107927/72/1079277296_139:0:2806:2000_1920x0_80_0_0_f19f9e7b4f3e2e9b90eadad1f9536297.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
trump-xi meeting, xi-trump meeting, trump visit to china, china visit, not seeking, trade war, tariff war, us hegemony, trump bully, trump tantrum
trump-xi meeting, xi-trump meeting, trump visit to china, china visit, not seeking, trade war, tariff war, us hegemony, trump bully, trump tantrum

Trump Says Chinese President Will Visit US, Specific Dates Being Worked Out

04:15 GMT 30.07.2025
© AP Photo / Susan WalshIn this June 29, 2019, file photo, President Donald Trump, left, meets with Chinese President Xi Jinping during a meeting on the sidelines of the G-20 summit in Osaka, Japan.
In this June 29, 2019, file photo, President Donald Trump, left, meets with Chinese President Xi Jinping during a meeting on the sidelines of the G-20 summit in Osaka, Japan. - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.07.2025
© AP Photo / Susan Walsh
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump said that Chinese President Xi Jinping will visit the United States, while a US delegation led by Trump himself may also visit China before the end of the year, but specific dates are still being worked out.
"We’re just going to work out dates, but we look forward to it, actually... We’ll see what happens, but we’ll most likely be going to China in the not-too-distant future, maybe before this year is out - and he’ll be coming here," Trump told the Breitbart News Network on Tuesday.
In June, Trump said that he had accepted Xi’s invitation to visit China, and promised to make the visit "at a certain point."
On Tuesday, the American president said that he was "not seeking" a summit with the Chinese leader and could only go to China at the invitation of Xi.
Images of Chinese President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Donald Trump - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.04.2025
Economy
Trump’s Tariff War Escalates: US Slaps 104% Tax on Chinese Goods - Report
8 April, 17:33 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала