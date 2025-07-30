https://sputnikglobe.com/20250730/trump-says-chinese-president-will-visit-us-specific-dates-being-worked-out-1122511795.html

Trump Says Chinese President Will Visit US, Specific Dates Being Worked Out

US President Donald Trump said that Chinese President Xi Jinping will visit the United States, while a US delegation led by Trump himself may also visit China before the end of the year, but specific dates are still being worked out.

"We’re just going to work out dates, but we look forward to it, actually... We’ll see what happens, but we’ll most likely be going to China in the not-too-distant future, maybe before this year is out - and he’ll be coming here," Trump told the Breitbart News Network on Tuesday. In June, Trump said that he had accepted Xi’s invitation to visit China, and promised to make the visit "at a certain point." On Tuesday, the American president said that he was "not seeking" a summit with the Chinese leader and could only go to China at the invitation of Xi.

