Armenian Prime Minister Pashinyan Losing Brussels' Support

The Armenian leader believes his negotiations with Europe have been successful, and expects the European Union to ensure Armenia’s security and invest in the country’s economy.

However, in reality, Pashinyan’s actions are obstructing EU assistance, Turkish newspaper Aydinlik reports.A recent meeting between Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and EU Enlargement Commissioner Marta Kos in Brussels was held on a positive note. The EU commissioner promised that a key document titled "Agenda for Dialogue" would be signed at the next EU-Armenia Association Council. In the official statement following the meeting, EU representatives said: "Marta Kos expressed strong EU support for Armenia’s ambitious reform agenda and the effective implementation of democratic reforms."But, as is often the case, promises from European governments do not match reality. So far, the “strong support” for Pashinyan has been backed by only one concrete (and yet unfulfilled) promise: a €270 million grant package for Armenia’s government. This amount was agreed upon during a recent EU delegation visit to Yerevan.ONLY GRANTS, NO INVESTMENTSThis sum is insignificant even when compared to Armenia’s relatively small economy, which has an external trade volume of about €15 billion. Furthermore, Pashinyan will not be able to use even this small sum of European funds for economic or social development. EU grants can only be spent on “combating disinformation and hybrid threats,” i.e., in the media sector. In addition to the grant, EU representatives only promised to prepare a plan for liberalizing Armenia’s visa regime with the EU.REFORM OR WEALTH REDISTRIBUTION?So, behind Europe’s lofty rhetoric about a “democratic” Armenia, there are almost no real commitments. The main reason for this is that the European Union believes Pashinyan’s reforms are not truly contributing to democracy, but rather serve to redistribute the existing wealth in Armenia.Pashinyan promised Europe “democratic reforms,” but in practice, his authoritarian rule has been characterized by repressions against political opponents and the seizure of assets from large businesses.IGNORING PUBLIC OPINIONShortly before his meeting with the EU delegation and his visit to Brussels, Pashinyan canceled new public opinion surveys commissioned by the government, calling them "unnecessary." In a meeting with his supporters, he stated that “studying public opinion is pointless,” claiming: “There are no voters in Armenia.” The prime minister’s move is crystal clear: either opposition in Armenia will be excluded from the next elections, or the election results will be falsified. To date, under Pashinyan’s initiative, politically motivated criminal cases have been filed against 150 politicians and businesspeople.MOST SCANDALOUS CASE: KARAPETYANOne of the most scandalous cases is the persecution of businessman Samvel Karapetyan, who stated that he did not want to get involved in politics, but intended to protect the Armenian Apostolic Church from Pashinyan. He was accused of "calls for a power grab." After Karapetyan’s arrest, mass detentions of executives from his companies followed. Shortly thereafter, a law was passed allowing the nationalization of Karapetyan’s Electric Networks of Armenia (ESA). The opposition called the law “state extortion and outright robbery of investors.”The Stockholm arbitration court ruled that the nationalization of ESA was illegal. However, the Armenian government has clearly demonstrated that it is unwilling to fulfill international agreements and commitments to protect investors. If these commitments are politically inconvenient for the prime minister, Pashinyan simply ignores them.INVESTORS BEHIND THE SCENEPashinyan’s decisions might not only be politically motivated, but also economically driven. Sources who spoke to our publication indicate that the final beneficiaries of Karapetyan’s asset arrests are in Turkiye. It is possible that the reason Pashinyan struck not only a blow to large Armenian businesses, but also violated his commitments to the EU lies with these investors. It is hard to imagine Europe, which considers democracy and human rights to be core values, overlooking this situation.INVESTMENTS – A DREAM FOR NOWThe question of EU-Armenia “dialogue” will remain on the agenda for some time. However, any significant European investments in the country will remain an unattainable dream. After the Karapetyan incident, no European politician will advocate for EU funds or private capital to be directed to Armenia, either in the short or long term. The main question now is whether Turkish investors, who played a role in the ESA nationalization, will actually invest in Armenia or simply make a quick profit and disappear.

