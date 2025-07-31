International
LIVE: Lavrov Holds Talks With His Syrian Counterpart in Moscow
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250731/canada-to-recognize-palestine-in-september---pm-carney-1122520080.html
Canada to Recognize Palestine in September - PM Carney
Canada to Recognize Palestine in September - PM Carney
Sputnik International
Canada is going to recognize the State of Palestine during the upcoming session of the UN General Assembly in September, Prime Minister Mark Carney said.
2025-07-31T04:59+0000
2025-07-31T04:59+0000
world
mark carney
un general assembly
canada
palestine
hamas
israel
mahmoud abbas
palestine-israel conflict
israeli-palestinian conflict
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/07/1f/1122520196_0:227:3072:1955_1920x0_80_0_0_09af1d727fa8b95d5a5cb58de2df24f4.jpg
"Canada intends to recognize the State of Palestine at the 80th General Assembly of the United Nations, which will take place in September 2025," Carney said at a press conference. According to Carney, the decision is based on Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas' pledge to reform the governance system, including holding the general election in 2026, in which Hamas will not participate, as well as to demilitarize the Palestinian state. The Canadian prime minister also demanded the release of all the remaining hostages by Hamas, as well as criticized Israel for the deteriorating humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip. Earlier this month, France and the United Kingdom also voiced their intention to recognize the independence of Palestine. The announcements were criticized by Israel.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250724/we-love-our-land-palestinians-resist-israels-attempts-to-expel-them-from-gaza-1122486155.html
canada
palestine
israel
gaza strip
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/07/1f/1122520196_244:0:2975:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ecf8bc47d177851b3c15885e7830f026.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
recognize palestine, canada-palestine, genocide, ethnic cleansing, humanitarian disaster, humanitarian catastrophe, humanitarian ceasefire, israel-hamas conflict, gaza strip crisis, shelling of gaza, gaza devastation, israel-palestine conflict, palestine-israel conflict, israeli-palestinian conflict, palestinian-israeli, zionist regime, zionists, hamas attack, israeli strikes, israeli forces, hostages, israeli military, hamas fighters, hamas soldiers, hamas military, killings of civilians, civilian infrastructure, civilians dead, civilians die, israel kills civilians, civilian casualties, civilian deaths, indiscriminate shelling, indiscriminate killing, war crimes
recognize palestine, canada-palestine, genocide, ethnic cleansing, humanitarian disaster, humanitarian catastrophe, humanitarian ceasefire, israel-hamas conflict, gaza strip crisis, shelling of gaza, gaza devastation, israel-palestine conflict, palestine-israel conflict, israeli-palestinian conflict, palestinian-israeli, zionist regime, zionists, hamas attack, israeli strikes, israeli forces, hostages, israeli military, hamas fighters, hamas soldiers, hamas military, killings of civilians, civilian infrastructure, civilians dead, civilians die, israel kills civilians, civilian casualties, civilian deaths, indiscriminate shelling, indiscriminate killing, war crimes

Canada to Recognize Palestine in September - PM Carney

04:59 GMT 31.07.2025
© AP Photo / Ariel SchalitDamaged buildings in the Gaza Strip, seen from southern Israel, Tuesday July 29, 2025
Damaged buildings in the Gaza Strip, seen from southern Israel, Tuesday July 29, 2025 - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.07.2025
© AP Photo / Ariel Schalit
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Canada is going to recognize the State of Palestine during the upcoming session of the UN General Assembly in September, Prime Minister Mark Carney said.
"Canada intends to recognize the State of Palestine at the 80th General Assembly of the United Nations, which will take place in September 2025," Carney said at a press conference.
According to Carney, the decision is based on Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas' pledge to reform the governance system, including holding the general election in 2026, in which Hamas will not participate, as well as to demilitarize the Palestinian state.
The Canadian prime minister also demanded the release of all the remaining hostages by Hamas, as well as criticized Israel for the deteriorating humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip.
Earlier this month, France and the United Kingdom also voiced their intention to recognize the independence of Palestine. The announcements were criticized by Israel.
‘We love our land’: Palestinians resist Israel’s attempts to expel them from Gaza - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.07.2025
World
'We Love Our Land': Palestinians Resist Israel's Attempts to Expel Them From Gaza
24 July, 15:09 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала