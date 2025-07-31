https://sputnikglobe.com/20250731/canada-to-recognize-palestine-in-september---pm-carney-1122520080.html
Canada to Recognize Palestine in September - PM Carney
Canada is going to recognize the State of Palestine during the upcoming session of the UN General Assembly in September, Prime Minister Mark Carney said.
"Canada intends to recognize the State of Palestine at the 80th General Assembly of the United Nations, which will take place in September 2025," Carney said at a press conference. According to Carney, the decision is based on Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas' pledge to reform the governance system, including holding the general election in 2026, in which Hamas will not participate, as well as to demilitarize the Palestinian state. The Canadian prime minister also demanded the release of all the remaining hostages by Hamas, as well as criticized Israel for the deteriorating humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip. Earlier this month, France and the United Kingdom also voiced their intention to recognize the independence of Palestine. The announcements were criticized by Israel.
MOSCOW (Sputnik)
"Canada intends to recognize the State of Palestine at the 80th General Assembly of the United Nations, which will take place in September 2025," Carney said at a press conference.
According to Carney, the decision is based on Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas' pledge to reform the governance system, including holding the general election in 2026, in which Hamas will not participate, as well as to demilitarize the Palestinian state.
The Canadian prime minister also demanded the release of all the remaining hostages by Hamas, as well as criticized Israel for the deteriorating humanitarian crisis
in the Gaza Strip.
Earlier this month, France and the United Kingdom also voiced their intention to recognize the independence of Palestine. The announcements were criticized by Israel
