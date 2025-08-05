https://sputnikglobe.com/20250805/civilian-executions-by-retreating-ukrainian-forces-not-uncommon---russian-official-1122554066.html

Civilian Executions by Retreating Ukrainian Forces Not Uncommon - Russian Official

Civilian Executions by Retreating Ukrainian Forces Not Uncommon - Russian Official

Sputnik International

Reports of Ukrainian forces executing civilians during army retreats are not uncommon, the Russian Foreign Ministry's ambassador-at-large on the crimes committed by Kiev, Rodion Miroshnik, told Sputnik on Tuesday while commenting on an executed civilian's body discovered near the city of Krasnoarmeysk.

2025-08-05T09:41+0000

2025-08-05T09:41+0000

2025-08-05T09:41+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

ukraine

russia

kiev

civilian casualties

civilian deaths

civilians

ukrainian armed forces

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/01/03/1121342131_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_8410b22f91a678baea67377ad2928c42.jpg

"Unfortunately, such incidents [executions of civilians by the Ukrainian armed forces] are not uncommon. We have plenty of documented evidence from Avdeyevka, Chasov Yar, Dzerzhinsk, and Selidovo. When Ukraine classifies people who do not want to evacuate deep into Ukrainian territory as 'waiters', strangers, 'separatists' and carries out purges of the civilian population," Miroshnik said. Most of these cases are similar to each other and have a number of characteristic features, the official said, adding that victims are typically found with restrained limbs and visible close-range gunshot wounds on their bodies. These discoveries follow Ukrainian troops’ retreat from populated areas, he added. "The terrible discovery near Krasnoarmeysk only confirms the system that exists or is generated by the Ukrainian political regime. They [Ukrainian authorities] seem to sort their own civilians into categories, evacuating supporters of the regime while targeting those choosing to remain on their own land. This is a policy generated by [Ukrainian President Volodymyr] Zelenskyy, his entourage and the political regime that is today a military dictatorship on the territory of Ukraine," Miroshnik said. The official emphasized that international awareness is critical regarding Ukraine's treatment of civilians, as reports indicate severe division between handling of Zelenskyy’s supporters and dissenters, with the latter facing lethal violence.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250805/ukraine-used-foreign-mercs-nato-arms-to-terrorize-civilians-in-kursk-region--russias-intel-chief-1122553282.html

ukraine

russia

kiev

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

ukrainian forces executing civilians, army retreats, executed civilian's body discovered near the city of krasnoarmeysk