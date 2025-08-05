International
Russia Removes Restrictions on Deploying Ground-Based Missiles - Kremlin
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250805/civilian-executions-by-retreating-ukrainian-forces-not-uncommon---russian-official-1122554066.html
Civilian Executions by Retreating Ukrainian Forces Not Uncommon - Russian Official
Civilian Executions by Retreating Ukrainian Forces Not Uncommon - Russian Official
Sputnik International
Reports of Ukrainian forces executing civilians during army retreats are not uncommon, the Russian Foreign Ministry's ambassador-at-large on the crimes committed by Kiev, Rodion Miroshnik, told Sputnik on Tuesday while commenting on an executed civilian's body discovered near the city of Krasnoarmeysk.
2025-08-05T09:41+0000
2025-08-05T09:41+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukraine
russia
kiev
civilian casualties
civilian deaths
civilians
ukrainian armed forces
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/01/03/1121342131_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_8410b22f91a678baea67377ad2928c42.jpg
"Unfortunately, such incidents [executions of civilians by the Ukrainian armed forces] are not uncommon. We have plenty of documented evidence from Avdeyevka, Chasov Yar, Dzerzhinsk, and Selidovo. When Ukraine classifies people who do not want to evacuate deep into Ukrainian territory as 'waiters', strangers, 'separatists' and carries out purges of the civilian population," Miroshnik said. Most of these cases are similar to each other and have a number of characteristic features, the official said, adding that victims are typically found with restrained limbs and visible close-range gunshot wounds on their bodies. These discoveries follow Ukrainian troops’ retreat from populated areas, he added. "The terrible discovery near Krasnoarmeysk only confirms the system that exists or is generated by the Ukrainian political regime. They [Ukrainian authorities] seem to sort their own civilians into categories, evacuating supporters of the regime while targeting those choosing to remain on their own land. This is a policy generated by [Ukrainian President Volodymyr] Zelenskyy, his entourage and the political regime that is today a military dictatorship on the territory of Ukraine," Miroshnik said. The official emphasized that international awareness is critical regarding Ukraine's treatment of civilians, as reports indicate severe division between handling of Zelenskyy’s supporters and dissenters, with the latter facing lethal violence.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250805/ukraine-used-foreign-mercs-nato-arms-to-terrorize-civilians-in-kursk-region--russias-intel-chief-1122553282.html
ukraine
russia
kiev
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/01/03/1121342131_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_de9fc3716856c4f7a58aec753ec699a5.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
ukrainian forces executing civilians, army retreats, executed civilian's body discovered near the city of krasnoarmeysk
ukrainian forces executing civilians, army retreats, executed civilian's body discovered near the city of krasnoarmeysk

Civilian Executions by Retreating Ukrainian Forces Not Uncommon - Russian Official

09:41 GMT 05.08.2025
© AP Photo / Oleg PetrasiukA serviceman of the 24th Mechanised Brigade runs past a damaged car at the frontline in Donetsk region.
A serviceman of the 24th Mechanised Brigade runs past a damaged car at the frontline in Donetsk region. - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.08.2025
© AP Photo / Oleg Petrasiuk
Subscribe
LUGANSK (Sputnik) - Reports of Ukrainian forces executing civilians during army retreats are not uncommon, the Russian Foreign Ministry's ambassador-at-large on the crimes committed by Kiev, Rodion Miroshnik, told Sputnik on Tuesday while commenting on an executed civilian's body discovered near the city of Krasnoarmeysk.
"Unfortunately, such incidents [executions of civilians by the Ukrainian armed forces] are not uncommon. We have plenty of documented evidence from Avdeyevka, Chasov Yar, Dzerzhinsk, and Selidovo. When Ukraine classifies people who do not want to evacuate deep into Ukrainian territory as 'waiters', strangers, 'separatists' and carries out purges of the civilian population," Miroshnik said.
Most of these cases are similar to each other and have a number of characteristic features, the official said, adding that victims are typically found with restrained limbs and visible close-range gunshot wounds on their bodies. These discoveries follow Ukrainian troops’ retreat from populated areas, he added.
"The terrible discovery near Krasnoarmeysk only confirms the system that exists or is generated by the Ukrainian political regime. They [Ukrainian authorities] seem to sort their own civilians into categories, evacuating supporters of the regime while targeting those choosing to remain on their own land. This is a policy generated by [Ukrainian President Volodymyr] Zelenskyy, his entourage and the political regime that is today a military dictatorship on the territory of Ukraine," Miroshnik said.
Alleged US mercenaries were seen in a night club in the city of Mariupol under Kiev's control, a Donetsk People's Republic military official said - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.08.2025
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Ukraine Used Foreign Mercs, NATO Arms to Terrorize Civilians in Kursk Region – Russia’s Intel Chief
06:23 GMT
The official emphasized that international awareness is critical regarding Ukraine's treatment of civilians, as reports indicate severe division between handling of Zelenskyy’s supporters and dissenters, with the latter facing lethal violence.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала