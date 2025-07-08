International
Why This is Perfect Time to Join BRICS
Why This is Perfect Time to Join BRICS
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump rolls out more tariffs on Asian countries starting August 1. What could save them from the tariff trap?
Alternative and Leverage Needed "[Asian] countries that have to pay heavy tariffs for exports to [the] US will need to find more alternative export destinations," French geopolitical analyst Come Carpentier de Gourdon tells Sputnik. "They will need leverage to negotiate with the US." Want to Escape Tariff Trap? Ask BRICS How Collective Bargaining PowerIndependent Supply Routes BRICS vs Dollar Dominance Dollar Hegemony is Key to US Power Trump’s tariff threats signal panic over losing dollar dominance. Trump admitted: “If we lose the global reserve currency status of the dollar, we will become a third-world country!”Meanwhile, BRICS is accelerating gold reserves &amp; forming new financial institutions No More Sticks and Blackmailing BRICS+'s self-sustainable market &amp; financial mechanisms mean: Global South SolidarityTrump’s tariffs are a last stand against a multipolar world. BRICS represents:
Why This is Perfect Time to Join BRICS

18:19 GMT 08.07.2025
© AP Photo / Eraldo Peres
Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, center front, during the opening session of the First Sherpa Meeting in preparation for the July BRICS meeting in Brazil, at Itamaraty Palace, in Brasilia, Brazil, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025.
Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, center front, during the opening session of the First Sherpa Meeting in preparation for the July BRICS meeting in Brazil, at Itamaraty Palace, in Brasilia, Brazil, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025. - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.07.2025
© AP Photo / Eraldo Peres
Ekaterina Blinova
All materialsWrite to the author
US President Donald Trump rolls out more tariffs on Asian countries starting August 1. What could save them from the tariff trap?

Alternative and Leverage Needed

"[Asian] countries that have to pay heavy tariffs for exports to [the] US will need to find more alternative export destinations," French geopolitical analyst Come Carpentier de Gourdon tells Sputnik. "They will need leverage to negotiate with the US."

Want to Escape Tariff Trap? Ask BRICS How

Access BRICS+ market: $77T combined GDP of BRICS nations by PPP (2025) — 1.3 times that of the G7
BRICS+ has driven over 40% of global GDP growth
BRICS+ average growth is projected at 4% (2025) — more than double the G7’s 1.7%

Collective Bargaining Power

11 members and 10 partners, who dominate key global markets, including energy, metals, and food
BRICS+ countries produce about 32% of the world’s gas and 43% of crude oil = energy independence
Push for fair trade rules and WTO reform
Symbolic BRICS banknote 200. - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.07.2025
Economy
US Feels Threatened by BRICS: Here's Why
Yesterday, 16:35 GMT

Independent Supply Routes

1.
International North-South Corridor – Connecting Russia, Iran, and India
2.
Belt and Road Initiative – China’s global trade network
3.
Trans-African Highway – Africa’s vital trade spine
4.
Northern Sea Route – The Arctic’s emerging trade route

BRICS vs Dollar Dominance

Settlements in national currencies are rising
In 2024, ruble and other local currencies made up 90% of Russia’s transactions with BRICS partners — reflecting a shift toward de-dollarization
Developing SWIFT alternative, China’s CIPS as a model
Dollar Hegemony is Key to US Power
Trump’s tariff threats signal panic over losing dollar dominance.
Trump admitted: “If we lose the global reserve currency status of the dollar, we will become a third-world country!”
Meanwhile, BRICS is accelerating gold reserves & forming new financial institutions
A sheet of $1 bills. - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.02.2025
Americas
De-Dollarization Trend Will Persist Despite Trump’s Opposition
3 February, 19:29 GMT

No More Sticks and Blackmailing

BRICS+'s self-sustainable market & financial mechanisms mean:
Immunity to US sanctions & tariff blackmailing
No inflation plague exported by the US
No "Big Brother" control and market interference

Global South Solidarity

Trump’s tariffs are a last stand against a multipolar world.

Brazilian President Lula da Silva warns: "The world doesn’t want an emperor"

BRICS represents:
financial sovereignty
supply chain resilience
geopolitical leverage
XVII Summit BRICS - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.07.2025
World
BRICS: Not Against Anything, But For Development, Fairness and Global South
16:00 GMT
