Why This is Perfect Time to Join BRICS

US President Donald Trump rolls out more tariffs on Asian countries starting August 1. What could save them from the tariff trap?

2025-07-08

2025-07-08T18:19+0000

2025-07-08T18:19+0000

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/16/1122108043_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_030788b15ba9efbb3db63319e46d6c21.jpg

Alternative and Leverage Needed "[Asian] countries that have to pay heavy tariffs for exports to [the] US will need to find more alternative export destinations," French geopolitical analyst Come Carpentier de Gourdon tells Sputnik. "They will need leverage to negotiate with the US." Want to Escape Tariff Trap? Ask BRICS How Collective Bargaining PowerIndependent Supply Routes BRICS vs Dollar Dominance Dollar Hegemony is Key to US Power Trump’s tariff threats signal panic over losing dollar dominance. Trump admitted: “If we lose the global reserve currency status of the dollar, we will become a third-world country!”Meanwhile, BRICS is accelerating gold reserves & forming new financial institutions No More Sticks and Blackmailing BRICS+'s self-sustainable market & financial mechanisms mean: Global South SolidarityTrump’s tariffs are a last stand against a multipolar world. BRICS represents:

2025

Ekaterina Blinova

