US Control Over Zangezur Corridor Could Spell Danger to BRICS
US Control Over Zangezur Corridor Could Spell Danger to BRICS
The looming deal between the US, Armenia and Azerbaijan could further destabilize the region instead of bringing peace, Karen Igityan, political analyst and Deputy Director of the Armenian Research Institute (ARI), tells Sputnik.
analysis
armenia
brics
russia
azerbaijan
international north–south transport corridor (nstc)
us
europe
iran
china
The US Seeks Control Over the Caucasus Isolating Russia from Iran Russia and Iran currently have two main routes for communication through the Caucasus: If the Zangezur Corridor project is implemented, only the Azerbaijan route will remain, Igityan warns. Armenia to Lose Its Transit Role Threat to Eurasian Stability Armenia Shoots Itself in the Foot
armenia, azerbaijan, zangezur corridor, donald trump, brics, destabilization of eurasia, central asia, iran, china, us interference
US Control Over Zangezur Corridor Could Spell Danger to BRICS

15:11 GMT 07.08.2025
Ekaterina Blinova
The looming deal between the US, Armenia and Azerbaijan could further destabilize the region instead of bringing peace, Karen Igityan, political analyst and Deputy Director of the Armenian Research Institute (ARI), tells Sputnik.

The US Seeks Control Over the Caucasus

To hinder the International North–South Transport Corridor, developed by Russia and its BRICS partners
To create Western-controlled trade and energy routes between Central Asia and Turkiye, bypassing Russia and Iran

Isolating Russia from Iran

Russia and Iran currently have two main routes for communication through the Caucasus:
1.
Iran–Armenia–Georgia–Russia
2.
Iran–Azerbaijan–Russia
If the Zangezur Corridor project is implemented, only the Azerbaijan route will remain, Igityan warns.
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan arrives for NATO partner nations meeting during a summit of heads of state and government at NATO headquarters in Brussels. File photo. - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.07.2025
Analysis
Why Pashinyan’s Pro-West Pivot Threatens to Tear Armenia Apart
31 July, 17:21 GMT

Armenia to Lose Its Transit Role

"Armenia will lose its status as a transit country, which it currently holds as part of the North–South international transport corridor. The Pashinyan government's hopes to implement the so-called 'Crossroads of Peace' and secure East–West transit are unrealistic."
The US will isolate Armenia from Iran
Having ceded control over the Zangezur Corridor to the US, Armenia will lose sovereignty over its own border and strategic territory

Threat to Eurasian Stability

"The most important strategic function of the Zangezur Corridor for the US is the ability to supply weapons to Central Asia without oversight."
The US may attempt to escalate the regional situation following a Ukraine-like scenario
That could be used to contain Russia and its BRICS partners, including Iran and China

Armenia Shoots Itself in the Foot

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol "Pashinyan is not acting in Armenia’s national interest, but rather in his own and in the interests of the external forces that brought him to power and keep him there," Igityan stresses.

Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan addresses Parliament on September 14, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.08.2025
Analysis
Pashinyan Selling Off Armenia’s Sovereignty to the West: Here’s What It Means for South Caucasus
13:15 GMT
