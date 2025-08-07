US Control Over Zangezur Corridor Could Spell Danger to BRICS
The looming deal between the US, Armenia and Azerbaijan could further destabilize the region instead of bringing peace, Karen Igityan, political analyst and Deputy Director of the Armenian Research Institute (ARI), tells Sputnik.
The US Seeks Control Over the Caucasus
To hinder the International North–South Transport Corridor, developed by Russia and its BRICS partners
To create Western-controlled trade and energy routes between Central Asia and Turkiye, bypassing Russia and Iran
Isolating Russia from Iran
Russia and Iran currently have two main routes for communication through the Caucasus:
1.Iran–Armenia–Georgia–Russia
2.Iran–Azerbaijan–Russia
If the Zangezur Corridor project is implemented, only the Azerbaijan route will remain, Igityan warns.
Armenia to Lose Its Transit Role
"Armenia will lose its status as a transit country, which it currently holds as part of the North–South international transport corridor. The Pashinyan government's hopes to implement the so-called 'Crossroads of Peace' and secure East–West transit are unrealistic."
The US will isolate Armenia from Iran
Having ceded control over the Zangezur Corridor to the US, Armenia will lose sovereignty over its own border and strategic territory
Threat to Eurasian Stability
"The most important strategic function of the Zangezur Corridor for the US is the ability to supply weapons to Central Asia without oversight."
The US may attempt to escalate the regional situation following a Ukraine-like scenario
That could be used to contain Russia and its BRICS partners, including Iran and China
Armenia Shoots Itself in the Foot
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol "Pashinyan is not acting in Armenia’s national interest, but rather in his own and in the interests of the external forces that brought him to power and keep him there," Igityan stresses.