https://sputnikglobe.com/20250807/pashinyan-selling-off-armenias-sovereignty-to-the-west-heres-what-it-means-for-south-caucasus-1122570459.html
Pashinyan Selling Off Armenia's Sovereignty to the West: Here's What It Means for South Caucasus
Pashinyan Selling Off Armenia’s Sovereignty to the West: Here’s What It Means for South Caucasus
Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is digging a suicidal geopolitical hole for Armenia by trading sovereignty for shaky Western promises, warned political analyst Shota Apkhaidze.
2025-08-07T13:15+0000
2025-08-07T13:15+0000
analysis
armenia
azerbaijan
nikol pashinyan
russia
turkiye
By handing control of a key artery – the Zangezur Corridor – for 100 years to the US, possibly via a private firm, Nikol Pashinyan hopes to secure protection from Turkiye and Azerbaijan, Shota Apkhaidze told Sputnik.However, the US is not a country capable of protecting anyone, he reminded.US Long-Term Gamble The Caucasus is a gateway to Central Asia, to Iran's doorstep, emphasized the pundit. Iran's North-South corridor project runs through Armenia and Georgia on to Russia: Pashinyan's plan could deal a regional blow to Iran and Russia. Furthermore, the Zangezur Corridor offers a direct route to Caspian energy, diversifying resources for Europe amid the Russian sanctions-driven energy crunch. Armenia's Suicidal Plan Nikol Pashinyan is dismantling old ties with Russia and the Eurasian bloc, hoping for integration into a club that may never open its doors, underscored the analyst.Zangezur transit fees won't replace lost trade routes or alliances, he speculated, while Armenia risks isolation with no real guarantees in return.
Pashinyan Selling Off Armenia’s Sovereignty to the West: Here’s What It Means for South Caucasus

13:15 GMT 07.08.2025
Svetlana Ekimenko
All materialsWrite to the author
Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is digging a suicidal geopolitical hole for Armenia by trading sovereignty for shaky Western promises, warned political analyst Shota Apkhaidze.
By handing control of a key artery – the Zangezur Corridor – for 100 years to the US, possibly via a private firm, Nikol Pashinyan hopes to secure protection from Turkiye and Azerbaijan, Shota Apkhaidze told Sputnik.
However, the US is not a country capable of protecting anyone, he reminded.
“I believe Russia is the only country capable of ensuring Armenia’s security and territorial integrity."

US Long-Term Gamble

The Caucasus is a gateway to Central Asia, to Iran’s doorstep, emphasized the pundit.
Iran’s North-South corridor project runs through Armenia and Georgia on to Russia: Pashinyan’s plan could deal a regional blow to Iran and Russia. Furthermore, the Zangezur Corridor offers a direct route to Caspian energy, diversifying resources for Europe amid the Russian sanctions-driven energy crunch.

Armenia’s Suicidal Plan

Nikol Pashinyan is dismantling old ties with Russia and the Eurasian bloc, hoping for integration into a club that may never open its doors, underscored the analyst.
Zangezur transit fees won’t replace lost trade routes or alliances, he speculated, while Armenia risks isolation with no real guarantees in return.
