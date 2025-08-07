https://sputnikglobe.com/20250807/pashinyan-selling-off-armenias-sovereignty-to-the-west-heres-what-it-means-for-south-caucasus-1122570459.html
Pashinyan Selling Off Armenia’s Sovereignty to the West: Here’s What It Means for South Caucasus
Pashinyan Selling Off Armenia’s Sovereignty to the West: Here’s What It Means for South Caucasus
Sputnik International
Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is digging a suicidal geopolitical hole for Armenia by trading sovereignty for shaky Western promises, warned political analyst Shota Apkhaidze.
2025-08-07T13:15+0000
2025-08-07T13:15+0000
2025-08-07T13:15+0000
analysis
armenia
azerbaijan
nikol pashinyan
russia
turkiye
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/09/0e/1100782552_0:0:3048:1716_1920x0_80_0_0_79cd34fb461b5d8af996974702974315.jpg
By handing control of a key artery – the Zangezur Corridor – for 100 years to the US, possibly via a private firm, Nikol Pashinyan hopes to secure protection from Turkiye and Azerbaijan, Shota Apkhaidze told Sputnik.However, the US is not a country capable of protecting anyone, he reminded.US Long-Term Gamble The Caucasus is a gateway to Central Asia, to Iran’s doorstep, emphasized the pundit. Iran’s North-South corridor project runs through Armenia and Georgia on to Russia: Pashinyan’s plan could deal a regional blow to Iran and Russia. Furthermore, the Zangezur Corridor offers a direct route to Caspian energy, diversifying resources for Europe amid the Russian sanctions-driven energy crunch. Armenia’s Suicidal Plan Nikol Pashinyan is dismantling old ties with Russia and the Eurasian bloc, hoping for integration into a club that may never open its doors, underscored the analyst.Zangezur transit fees won’t replace lost trade routes or alliances, he speculated, while Armenia risks isolation with no real guarantees in return.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250731/why-pashinyans-pro-west-pivot-threatens-to-tear-armenia-apart-1122527587.html
armenia
azerbaijan
russia
turkiye
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/09/0e/1100782552_0:0:2732:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_723d90455c7ee4c7c24e38c41f06ed84.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
what's going on in armenia, why is pashinyan attacking armenia's church, is armenia pivoting toward the west
what's going on in armenia, why is pashinyan attacking armenia's church, is armenia pivoting toward the west
Pashinyan Selling Off Armenia’s Sovereignty to the West: Here’s What It Means for South Caucasus
Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is digging a suicidal geopolitical hole for Armenia by trading sovereignty for shaky Western promises, warned political analyst Shota Apkhaidze.
By handing control of a key artery – the Zangezur Corridor – for 100 years to the US, possibly via a private firm, Nikol Pashinyan
hopes to secure protection from Turkiye and Azerbaijan, Shota Apkhaidze
told Sputnik.
However, the US is not a country capable of protecting anyone, he reminded.
“I believe Russia is the only country capable of ensuring Armenia’s security and territorial integrity."
The Caucasus is a gateway to Central Asia, to Iran’s doorstep, emphasized the pundit.
Iran’s North-South corridor project runs through Armenia and Georgia on to Russia: Pashinyan’s plan could deal a regional blow to Iran and Russia. Furthermore, the Zangezur Corridor offers a direct route to Caspian energy, diversifying resources for Europe amid the Russian sanctions-driven energy crunch
.
Nikol Pashinyan is dismantling old ties with Russia
and the Eurasian bloc, hoping for integration into a club that may never open its doors, underscored the analyst.
Zangezur transit fees won’t replace lost trade routes or alliances, he speculated, while Armenia risks isolation with no real guarantees in return.