Armenia Cornered Into Unfavorable Deal as Pashinyan Claims 'No Alternative'

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s acceptance of Azeri President Ilham Aliyev's demands offers no guarantee that new ones won’t follow, Grant Melik Shahnazaryan, political scientist and head of the Center for Strategic Studies tells Sputnik.

"This is a common practice in conflict negotiations. The Armenian side is being forced into this path, allegedly due to the lack of a better alternative — what international practice calls the Best Alternative to a Negotiated Agreement (BATNA),” says Shahnazaryan.Does he really lack an alternative? Zangezur Corridor Who benefits? Not Armenia and not even Azerbaijan, but Turkiye and the US."Through Turkiye, Washington is advancing its confrontation with China, Russia and Iran.” Crossroads of Geopolitical Rivalries

