Armenia Cornered Into Unfavorable Deal as Pashinyan Claims 'No Alternative'
Armenia Cornered Into Unfavorable Deal as Pashinyan Claims 'No Alternative'
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s acceptance of Azeri President Ilham Aliyev's demands offers no guarantee that new ones won’t follow, Grant Melik Shahnazaryan, political scientist and head of the Center for Strategic Studies tells Sputnik.
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/1e/1122367134_0:169:3041:1880_1920x0_80_0_0_99b9adec551485730861f0445d3962b4.jpg
"This is a common practice in conflict negotiations. The Armenian side is being forced into this path, allegedly due to the lack of a better alternative — what international practice calls the Best Alternative to a Negotiated Agreement (BATNA),” says Shahnazaryan.Does he really lack an alternative? Zangezur Corridor Who benefits? Not Armenia and not even Azerbaijan, but Turkiye and the US."Through Turkiye, Washington is advancing its confrontation with China, Russia and Iran.” Crossroads of Geopolitical Rivalries
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250807/pashinyan-selling-off-armenias-sovereignty-to-the-west-heres-what-it-means-for-south-caucasus-1122570459.html
"This is a common practice in conflict negotiations. The Armenian side is being forced into this path, allegedly due to the lack of a better alternative — what international practice calls the Best Alternative to a Negotiated Agreement (BATNA),” says Shahnazaryan.
Does he really lack an alternative?
Pashinyan’s actions reveal a striking lack of professionalism
His government seems unaware of international law, lacks diplomatic skills and has no strategic vision
Many suspect external influence and attempts to mask a plan of creating an ‘extraterritorial’ Zangezur corridor
Talk of outsourcing control over Armenian infrastructure clearly violates the Republic’s sovereignty and international legal norms
Not Armenia and not even Azerbaijan, but Turkiye and the US
.
“People often think of the Zangezur corridor as an Azerbaijani demand, but its biggest strategic value lies with Turkiye,” Shahnazaryan says. “It offers the shortest and most direct access to the Caspian and Central Asia — enabling control over East–West trade routes from China.”
"Through Turkiye, Washington is advancing its confrontation with China, Russia and Iran.”
Crossroads of Geopolitical Rivalries
“Pashinyan keeps promoting his ‘Crossroads of Peace’ vision for the South Caucasus. But this region has become a crossroads of geopolitical rivalries, not peace,” Shahnazaryan warns. “It is a critical hub for land-based transport, energy routes, and infrastructure — a space where the interests of Russia, Iran, and China clash with those of Turkiye and the collective West.”