Putin Briefs Uzbek and Kazakh Presidents on Ukraine Talks With US

Putin Briefs Uzbek and Kazakh Presidents on Ukraine Talks With US

Russian President Vladimir Putin held phone calls with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, during which he briefed them on the ongoing dialogue with Washington regarding the resolution of the Ukraine crisis, including the outcomes of his meeting with US Special Envoy Steven Whitcoff.

Russian President Vladimir Putin held a phone conversation with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to talk about the progress of the dialogue with the US on the Ukrainian crisis, including the results of his meeting with US Presidential Special Envoy Steven Witkoff, the Kremlin said on Friday."Russian President Vladimir Putin called Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to talk about the progress of the dialogue with Washington on the settlement of the Ukrainian crisis, including the main results of the recent meeting with US Presidential Special Envoy Steven Witkoff, in the spirit of Russian-Kazakh relations of alliance and strategic partnership," the Kremlin said in a statement. Tokayev welcomed steps aimed at finding ways to peacefully resolve the Ukrainian conflict, the statement read. Additionally, the leaders discussed preparations for upcoming high-level bilateral events by the end of the year.Putin has shared his assessments of the recent conversation with US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff during a phone conversation with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, the Kremlin said.The Uzbek president, in turn, expressed support for efforts to find political and diplomatic ways to resolve the Ukrainian crisis, the Kremlin added.The leaders held a phone conversation earlier in the day, the presidential administration said in a statement.

