Iranian Foreign Minister Calls Western Sanctions Crime Against Humanity
Sputnik International
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said on Wednesday that sanctions imposed by Washington and its allies against other nations should be recognized as crimes against humanity.
"High time for inhumane sanctions imposed by the US and its accomplices to be recognized as crimes against humanity. Targeted nations should coordinate efforts to forge unified and collective response," Araqchi said on X. Western countries have long claimed that sanctions are a bloodless alternative to war, the diplomat said. A new study by The Lancet medical weekly disputes that allegation. On July 31, the US Treasury Department unveiled its largest package of sanctions against Iran to date. The new sanctions target more than 50 individuals and legal entities associated with Mohammad Hossein Shamkhani, the son of Ali Shamkhani, an adviser to the Iranian president.
Iranian Foreign Minister Calls Western Sanctions Crime Against Humanity

09:46 GMT 13.08.2025
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said on Wednesday that sanctions imposed by Washington and its allies against other nations should be recognized as crimes against humanity.
"High time for inhumane sanctions imposed by the US and its accomplices to be recognized as crimes against humanity. Targeted nations should coordinate efforts to forge unified and collective response," Araqchi said on X.
Western countries have long claimed that sanctions are a bloodless alternative to war, the diplomat said. A new study by The Lancet medical weekly disputes that allegation.
"Reality check: New study by The Lancet says unilateral sanctions, particularly by the US, may be as lethal as war. 500+k lives claimed annually since 1970s, mostly children and the elderly," Araqchi said.
On July 31, the US Treasury Department unveiled its largest package of sanctions against Iran to date. The new sanctions target more than 50 individuals and legal entities associated with Mohammad Hossein Shamkhani, the son of Ali Shamkhani, an adviser to the Iranian president.
In front of a picture of supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran's Shahab-3 missile, a weapon capable of carrying a nuclear warhead and reaching Europe, Israel and U.S. forces in the Middle East, is displayed during a parade ceremony, marking 25th anniversary of the outset of the Iran-Iraq war (1980-1988) in front of the mausoleum of the late revolutionary founder Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, just outside Tehran, Iran, Thursday, Sept. 22, 2005 - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.07.2025
World
Iran May Abandon Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty if Sanction Pressure Persists
19 July, 16:08 GMT
