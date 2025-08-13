https://sputnikglobe.com/20250813/iranian-foreign-minister-calls-western-sanctions-crime-against-humanity-1122604576.html
Iranian Foreign Minister Calls Western Sanctions Crime Against Humanity
Iranian Foreign Minister Calls Western Sanctions Crime Against Humanity
Sputnik International
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said on Wednesday that sanctions imposed by Washington and its allies against other nations should be recognized as crimes against humanity.
2025-08-13T09:46+0000
2025-08-13T09:46+0000
2025-08-13T09:46+0000
world
middle east
iran
us treasury department
washington
sanctions
western sanctions
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/06/1120447128_0:181:2996:1866_1920x0_80_0_0_f01bcb17fd9c587e31d9c3c4f6118253.jpg
"High time for inhumane sanctions imposed by the US and its accomplices to be recognized as crimes against humanity. Targeted nations should coordinate efforts to forge unified and collective response," Araqchi said on X. Western countries have long claimed that sanctions are a bloodless alternative to war, the diplomat said. A new study by The Lancet medical weekly disputes that allegation. On July 31, the US Treasury Department unveiled its largest package of sanctions against Iran to date. The new sanctions target more than 50 individuals and legal entities associated with Mohammad Hossein Shamkhani, the son of Ali Shamkhani, an adviser to the Iranian president.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250719/iran-may-abandon-nuclear-non-proliferation-treaty-if-sanction-pressure-persists-1122459989.html
iran
washington
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/06/1120447128_133:0:2864:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_66b1097778c3dc70ebd4e0bbc783db18.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
iranian foreign minister, sanctions imposed by washington, crime against humanity
iranian foreign minister, sanctions imposed by washington, crime against humanity
Iranian Foreign Minister Calls Western Sanctions Crime Against Humanity
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said on Wednesday that sanctions imposed by Washington and its allies against other nations should be recognized as crimes against humanity.
"High time for inhumane sanctions imposed by the US and its accomplices to be recognized as crimes against humanity. Targeted nations should coordinate efforts to forge unified and collective response," Araqchi said on X.
Western countries have long claimed that sanctions are a bloodless alternative to war, the diplomat said. A new study by The Lancet medical weekly disputes that allegation.
"Reality check: New study by The Lancet says unilateral sanctions, particularly by the US, may be as lethal as war. 500+k lives claimed annually since 1970s, mostly children and the elderly," Araqchi said.
On July 31, the US Treasury Department unveiled its largest package of sanctions against Iran
to date. The new sanctions target more than 50 individuals and legal entities associated with Mohammad Hossein Shamkhani, the son of Ali Shamkhani, an adviser to the Iranian president.