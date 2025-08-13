https://sputnikglobe.com/20250813/iranian-foreign-minister-calls-western-sanctions-crime-against-humanity-1122604576.html

Iranian Foreign Minister Calls Western Sanctions Crime Against Humanity

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said on Wednesday that sanctions imposed by Washington and its allies against other nations should be recognized as crimes against humanity.

"High time for inhumane sanctions imposed by the US and its accomplices to be recognized as crimes against humanity. Targeted nations should coordinate efforts to forge unified and collective response," Araqchi said on X. Western countries have long claimed that sanctions are a bloodless alternative to war, the diplomat said. A new study by The Lancet medical weekly disputes that allegation. On July 31, the US Treasury Department unveiled its largest package of sanctions against Iran to date. The new sanctions target more than 50 individuals and legal entities associated with Mohammad Hossein Shamkhani, the son of Ali Shamkhani, an adviser to the Iranian president.

