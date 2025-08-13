https://sputnikglobe.com/20250813/pentagon-believes-ukrainian-troops-in-krasnoarmeysk-at-risk-of-encirclement---reports-1122605668.html
Pentagon Believes Ukrainian Troops in Krasnoarmeysk at Risk of Encirclement - Reports
The Pentagon believes that Ukrainian troops in the city of Krasnoarmeysk are under threat of being encircled by Russian forces, The Washington Post reported on Wednesday, citing a US defense official.
The Ukrainian armed forces appear to be establishing a defensive line in the region to impede the advance of Russian troops, as they tried and ultimately failed to hold Artyomovsk in 2023, the report said. Meanwhile, Russia has a significant advantage over Ukraine in terms of troop numbers, weaponry and equipment, while Ukraine is struggling to recruit enough soldiers, the media reported. Krasnoarmeysk is considered one of the most important hubs of the Ukrainian armed forces on the front line in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) and within the entire Ukrainian operational-strategic group of troops, Khortytsia. It is through this point that supplies were delivered to the garrisons of Avdeyevka and the cities west of it. In addition, along with Izium, this artery largely "feeds" the northwest of the DPR, which remains under the control of Kiev.
