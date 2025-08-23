https://sputnikglobe.com/20250823/russian-azerbaijani-foreign-ministers-discuss-south-caucasus-events-in-call-1122666415.html
Russian, Azerbaijani Foreign Ministers Discuss South Caucasus Events in Call
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Azerbaijani counterpart, Jeyhun Bayramov, have discussed the latest developments in the South Caucasus during a phone call, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Saturday.
"On August 23, at the initiative of the Azerbaijani side, a telephone conversation took place between the foreign ministers of Russia, Sergey Lavrov, and Azerbaijan, Jeyhun Bayramov," the statement read.The top diplomats exchanged assessments of the meeting of the intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation, which had been held the day before in the southern Russian city of Astrakhan, the ministry said."Sergey Lavrov and Jeyhun Bayramov also discussed the latest developments in the South Caucasus region and the cooperation between Moscow and Baku in multilateral platforms," the ministry concluded.
