https://sputnikglobe.com/20250823/russian-azerbaijani-foreign-ministers-discuss-south-caucasus-events-in-call-1122666415.html

Russian, Azerbaijani Foreign Ministers Discuss South Caucasus Events in Call

Russian, Azerbaijani Foreign Ministers Discuss South Caucasus Events in Call

Sputnik International

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Azerbaijani counterpart, Jeyhun Bayramov, have discussed the latest developments in the South Caucasus during a phone call, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Saturday.

2025-08-23T14:40+0000

2025-08-23T14:40+0000

2025-08-23T14:40+0000

world

russia

azerbaijan

south caucasus

russian foreign ministry

sergey lavrov

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/102559/25/1025592560_0:566:3952:2789_1920x0_80_0_0_cff26c2289b9f0d7879d2431563d7d5b.jpg

"On August 23, at the initiative of the Azerbaijani side, a telephone conversation took place between the foreign ministers of Russia, Sergey Lavrov, and Azerbaijan, Jeyhun Bayramov," the statement read.The top diplomats exchanged assessments of the meeting of the intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation, which had been held the day before in the southern Russian city of Astrakhan, the ministry said."Sergey Lavrov and Jeyhun Bayramov also discussed the latest developments in the South Caucasus region and the cooperation between Moscow and Baku in multilateral platforms," the ministry concluded.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250702/russia-calls-on-baku-to-take-steps-to-return-relations-to-strategic-alliance-1122384846.html

russia

azerbaijan

south caucasus

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian, azerbaijani, south caucasus events, russian foreign minister sergey lavrov