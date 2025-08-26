https://sputnikglobe.com/20250826/burkina-faso-strengthens-ties-with-russian-media-in-response-to-western-bias-1122676408.html

Burkina Faso Strengthens Ties With Russian Media in Response to Western Bias

Burkina Faso wants to expand partnerships with foreign media, including Russian ones, in response to Western media bias against the western African nation, Burkinabe Communications Minister Pingdwende Gilbert Ouedraogo told Sputnik.

The country cannot achieve full sovereignty without the support of trustworthy media, the official said. In order to ensure impartial coverage in the country and abroad, the Burkina Faso news agency and a number of other Burkinabe media outlets have made partnership deals with Russian media, including Sputnik Afrique and RT. The minister praised the 17th International Spasskaya Tower Military Music Festival in Moscow, where Burkina Faso's presidential orchestra performed the song "The Sacred War." Ouedraogo called the invitation to the festival a sign of Russia's regard for the African country. Russian and foreign military music bands have been performing at the Spasskaya Tower festival, staged on Moscow's Red Square from August 22-31.

