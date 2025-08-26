https://sputnikglobe.com/20250826/burkina-faso-strengthens-ties-with-russian-media-in-response-to-western-bias-1122676408.html
Burkina Faso Strengthens Ties With Russian Media in Response to Western Bias
Burkina Faso wants to expand partnerships with foreign media, including Russian ones, in response to Western media bias against the western African nation, Burkinabe Communications Minister Pingdwende Gilbert Ouedraogo told Sputnik.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Burkina Faso wants to expand partnerships with foreign media, including Russian ones, in response to Western media bias against the western African nation, Burkinabe Communications Minister Pingdwende Gilbert Ouedraogo told Sputnik.
"Western media have finally convinced us of their bias by describing the situation in our country exclusively in gloomy tones. Even when the security situation began to improve, they continued their campaign of misinforming national and international public," the minister said.
The country cannot achieve full sovereignty without the support of trustworthy media, the official said. In order to ensure impartial coverage in the country and abroad, the Burkina Faso news agency and a number of other Burkinabe media outlets have made partnership deals with Russian media, including Sputnik Afrique and RT.
"We strive to cooperate with serious, honest, and reliable media outlets. Frankly speaking, I believe that Sputnik Afrique is one of the news agencies that prioritizes impartiality and balance," the minister said.
The minister praised the 17th International Spasskaya Tower Military Music Festival in Moscow, where Burkina Faso's presidential orchestra performed the song "The Sacred War." Ouedraogo called the invitation to the festival a sign of Russia's regard for the African country.
"Burkina Faso is extremely proud, as only three African countries were invited to the festival: Ethiopia, Zimbabwe and Burkina Faso. This demonstrates Russia's special interest in our country," the minister said.
Russian and foreign military music bands have been performing at the Spasskaya Tower festival, staged on Moscow's Red Square from August 22-31.