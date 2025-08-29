Putin's Visit to India to Take Place in December - Kremlin Aide
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to visit India in December, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said on Friday.
"Preparations for our president's upcoming visit to India at the very end of the year, in December, will be discussed," Ushakov told reporters.
Putin will visit China on August 31-September 3 and attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Tianjin, Ushakov said.
"On August 31-September 3, at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping, Vladimir Putin will visit the People's Republic of China," Ushakov said, adding that the Russian President will attend the SCO summit in Tianjin.
Today the SCO is one of the most reputable regional structures, Ushakov added.
"Within the framework of the SCO and SCO + summits, a number of bilateral meetings of our president are planned. More than 10 meetings have already been scheduled," Ushakov said.
Ushakov did not rule out the appearance of additional meetings in the schedule of the Russian President, which may be added during the work of the head of state in Tianjin and Beijing.
Putin will take part in events marking the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II in Beijing, including a parade, as the main guest, Yuri Ushakov said.
"On September 3, our president, as the main guest, the Chinese representatives emphasize this in every possible way, will be present at the festive events dedicated, as I already said, to the 80th anniversary of the victory over militarist Japan and the end of World War II," Ushakov told reporters.
Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping together took part in the anniversary events in Moscow on May 9, the Kremlin aide recalled.
"And now our president will be present at the military parade, which will traditionally take place on the central square in Beijing. As our Chinese colleagues report, 26 heads of state, heads of international organizations, veterans, and relatives of those who contributed to the victory over Japan will be present in the stands," Ushakov added.
Vladimir Putin will hold talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing during his visit to China, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said.
"Negotiations of the heads of state in an expanded format will take place at the beginning," Ushakov told reporters.
Putin and Xi Jinping will hold a conversation in a narrow format. Then, an official breakfast will be held as part of the negotiations.
Russia's delegation to Beijing talks to include three vice-prime ministers and over 10 ministers, Ushakov added.
"Our delegation is large-scale, fundamental, if you will. Three Deputy Prime Ministers - [First Deputy Prime Minister Denis] Manturov, [Alexander] Novak, [Dmitry] Chernyshenko," Ushakov said.
Ushakov himself, Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration Maxim Oreshkin, and Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov will also be part of the delegation.
In addition, according to Ushakov, the delegation will include more than ten ministers: Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Defense Minister Andrei Belousov, Sports Minister Mikhail Degtyarev, Agriculture Minister Oksana Lut, Culture Minister Olga Lyubimova, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko, Transport Minister Andrei Nikitin, Economic Development Minister Maxim Reshetnikov, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov, Energy Minister Sergey Tsivilev, the head of the Ministry of Regional Development Alexey Chekunkov.
The heads of state corporations, as well as representatives of big business will travel to China for Putin-Xi talks, Ushakov said.
Relations between Russia and China are at their highest level in history, and this will be confirmed during upcoming contacts, Kremlin aide added.
"I would like, of course, in this regard, in regard to our long stay in China, four days — in general, this rarely happens — I would like to especially emphasize that our relations with China are relations of comprehensive partnership and strategic interaction, much has been said about this, they are at the highest level in our entire history, this will all be 100% confirmed during the upcoming contacts," Ushakov told reporters.
Russia and China are developing successful cooperation in all areas, the Kremlin aide added.
Vladimir Putin will meet with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in China, Ushakov said.
"After the Turkish colleague, it will be the turn of the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Masoud Pezeshkian. We meet with him constantly, and the Iranian president paid an official visit to Moscow in January," Ushakov told reporters.
25 August, 09:17 GMT
Iran is a long-standing and reliable partner of Russia, and the leaders will have something to discuss, including the situation around Iran's nuclear program, Ushakov explained.
Vladimir Putin will meet with his Uzbek counterpart Shavkat Mirziyoyev on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in China, Kremlin aide said.
"A meeting with Shavkat Mirziyoyev is planned. It is clear that mainly bilateral issues and issues of developing cooperation will be discussed," Ushakov told reporters.
The Russian leader will hold brief meetings with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet and Nepalese Prime Minister Sharma Oli on the sidelines of the SCO summit, Ushakov said, adding that Putin will also meet with Congolese President Denis Sassou, Vietnamese leader Luong Cuong, and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif during his visit to China.
Vladimir Putin will hold a meeting with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic during his visit to China, and they will discuss Russian-Serbian cooperation, including in the energy sector, during their meeting in China, Yury Ushakov said.
"It is expected that they will exchange views on key issues of Russian-Serbian cooperation, including in the energy sector and in other areas," Ushakov told reporters.
The leaders will also discuss the situation in Kosovo and around Republika Srpska, Ushakov added.
Putin will hold a conversation with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in China, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said on Friday.
"A conversation is planned with President of the Republic of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The leaders are in constant contact, they talk a lot on the phone... This will be the first meeting this year, specifically in China," Ushakov told reporters.
The leaders will discuss bilateral cooperation and international issues, including the situation in Ukraine, the official added.
"Turkey plays an important role in efforts to find a political and diplomatic solution to the Ukrainian conflict and, as you know, provides Istanbul as a platform for direct Russian-Ukrainian negotiations. We are very, very grateful to the Turkish authorities for this," Ushakov said.
Putin and Erdogan will also discuss the escalating situation in the Middle East, Ushakov added.
Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh will hold a trilateral meeting in Beijing, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said.
"But before our bilateral negotiations, a trilateral meeting between Russia, China and Mongolia will first be held, that is, a meeting of the leaders of the three countries, Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping and Mongolian President Khurelsukh," Ushakov told reporters.
This would be the seventh event in a trilateral format, the Kremlin aide also said, adding that Russia strongly supports this format and considers it very important, since it affects cooperation between three neighboring, close states.
"Unfortunately, the previous summit of leaders took place in 2022, that is, there was a big gap. Now, three years later, we are gathering again, so, of course, it is very important to summarize the results of this work, which was carried out in a trilateral format over the past three years, and outline specific plans for the further development of cooperation," Ushakov added.
25 August, 11:15 GMT