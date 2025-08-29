https://sputnikglobe.com/20250829/putins-visit-to-india-to-take-place-in-december---kremlin-aide-1122684203.html

Putin's Visit to India to Take Place in December - Kremlin Aide

Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to visit India in December, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said on Friday.

"Preparations for our president's upcoming visit to India at the very end of the year, in December, will be discussed," Ushakov told reporters.Putin will visit China on August 31-September 3 and attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Tianjin, Ushakov said.Today the SCO is one of the most reputable regional structures, Ushakov added.Ushakov did not rule out the appearance of additional meetings in the schedule of the Russian President, which may be added during the work of the head of state in Tianjin and Beijing.Putin will take part in events marking the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II in Beijing, including a parade, as the main guest, Yuri Ushakov said.Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping together took part in the anniversary events in Moscow on May 9, the Kremlin aide recalled.Vladimir Putin will hold talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing during his visit to China, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said.Putin and Xi Jinping will hold a conversation in a narrow format. Then, an official breakfast will be held as part of the negotiations.Russia's delegation to Beijing talks to include three vice-prime ministers and over 10 ministers, Ushakov added.Ushakov himself, Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration Maxim Oreshkin, and Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov will also be part of the delegation.In addition, according to Ushakov, the delegation will include more than ten ministers: Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Defense Minister Andrei Belousov, Sports Minister Mikhail Degtyarev, Agriculture Minister Oksana Lut, Culture Minister Olga Lyubimova, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko, Transport Minister Andrei Nikitin, Economic Development Minister Maxim Reshetnikov, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov, Energy Minister Sergey Tsivilev, the head of the Ministry of Regional Development Alexey Chekunkov.The heads of state corporations, as well as representatives of big business will travel to China for Putin-Xi talks, Ushakov said.Relations between Russia and China are at their highest level in history, and this will be confirmed during upcoming contacts, Kremlin aide added.Russia and China are developing successful cooperation in all areas, the Kremlin aide added.Vladimir Putin will meet with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in China, Ushakov said.Iran is a long-standing and reliable partner of Russia, and the leaders will have something to discuss, including the situation around Iran's nuclear program, Ushakov explained.Vladimir Putin will meet with his Uzbek counterpart Shavkat Mirziyoyev on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in China, Kremlin aide said."A meeting with Shavkat Mirziyoyev is planned. It is clear that mainly bilateral issues and issues of developing cooperation will be discussed," Ushakov told reporters.The Russian leader will hold brief meetings with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet and Nepalese Prime Minister Sharma Oli on the sidelines of the SCO summit, Ushakov said, adding that Putin will also meet with Congolese President Denis Sassou, Vietnamese leader Luong Cuong, and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif during his visit to China.Vladimir Putin will hold a meeting with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic during his visit to China, and they will discuss Russian-Serbian cooperation, including in the energy sector, during their meeting in China, Yury Ushakov said.The leaders will also discuss the situation in Kosovo and around Republika Srpska, Ushakov added.Putin will hold a conversation with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in China, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said on Friday.The leaders will discuss bilateral cooperation and international issues, including the situation in Ukraine, the official added.Putin and Erdogan will also discuss the escalating situation in the Middle East, Ushakov added.Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh will hold a trilateral meeting in Beijing, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said.This would be the seventh event in a trilateral format, the Kremlin aide also said, adding that Russia strongly supports this format and considers it very important, since it affects cooperation between three neighboring, close states.

