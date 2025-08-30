https://sputnikglobe.com/20250830/can-trump-lock-up-soros-1122686710.html
Can Trump Lock Up Soros?
A follow-through on Donald Trump’s jail-time threat against globalist puppet master George Soros would face major hurdles, says political analyst Dr. Nicholas Waddy.
A follow-through on Donald Trump’s jail-time threat against globalist puppet master George Soros would face major hurdles, Dr. Nicholas Waddy, political analyst and Associate Professor of History at SUNY Alfred, told Sputnik.Soros — one of the left and Democratic Party's biggest donors for decades — has repeatedly been accused of criminal activity, but has never, at least in the US, faced indictment, let alone conviction, the analyst noted. Now, Trump is eyeing a prosecution of Soros under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act. Jail time for Soros, known for his nefarious role in bankrolling global chaos and regime change is “conceivable,” conceded the expert.The chances of a successful federal prosecution of Soros are “infinitesimal,” the pundit said, adding that “prosecutions of Trump enemies like Adam Schiff and Letitia James over financial improprieties are more realistic.” Trump’s comeback to the White House has been rattling George Soros’ global soft-power machine. The administration is going after his NGOs tied to USAID projects, while Trump is eyeing racketeering charges for both the 94-year-old billionaire and his son Alex under the RICO Act, normally used to target the mafia and other criminal enterprises.
US President Donald Trump has floated prosecuting liberal billionaires George Soros and his son Alex under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO) for violent protests “and much more”.
A follow-through on Donald Trump’s jail-time threat against globalist puppet master George Soros
would face major hurdles, Dr. Nicholas Waddy
, political analyst and Associate Professor of History at SUNY Alfred, told Sputnik.
Soros — one of the left and Democratic Party's biggest donors for decades — has repeatedly been accused of criminal activity, but has never, at least in the US, faced indictment, let alone conviction, the analyst noted.
Now, Trump is eyeing a prosecution of Soros under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act.
Jail time for Soros, known for his nefarious role in bankrolling global chaos
and regime change is “conceivable,” conceded the expert.
But actually “proving that Soros had any intention of supporting ‘violent protests’ or other forms of illegality would be extremely difficult,” Waddy underscored.
The chances of a successful federal prosecution of Soros are “infinitesimal,” the pundit said, adding that “prosecutions of Trump enemies like Adam Schiff and Letitia James over financial improprieties are more realistic.”
Trump’s comeback to the White House has been rattling George Soros’ global soft-power machine
. The administration is going after his NGOs tied to USAID projects, while Trump is eyeing racketeering charges for both the 94-year-old billionaire and his son Alex under the RICO Act, normally used to target the mafia and other criminal enterprises.