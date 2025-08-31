https://sputnikglobe.com/20250831/china-and-india-to-strengthen-ties-based-on-mutual-trust-1122692662.html
India has expressed willingness to develop relations with China on the basis of mutual trust, respect and sensitivity, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday.
From August 31 to September 1, the largest Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in the history of organization is being held in Tianjin, China. The summit is drawing more than 20 foreign leaders and representatives of international organizations. Modi recalled he held "very fruitful discussions" with Xi at the BRICS summit in Russia's Kazan in 2024, which he said gave a "positive direction to our relations." On the sidelines of the 2024 BRICS summit, Modi and Xi held their first bilateral meeting in almost five years. The two sides agreed to take steps to improve ties, including resuming direct flights suspended after the COVID-19 pandemic and border clashes. Relations between India and China deteriorated sharply after a series of clashes in the Ladakh border region in May 2020, after which New Delhi and Beijing increased their military presence in the region. In February 2021, most of the troops moved to the region were withdrawn, and the parties continued negotiations. In September 2022, India and China carried out a new stage of troop withdrawal on the border, but failed to resolve all issues. In October 2024, New Delhi and Beijing reached an agreement on patrolling procedures along the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh. India and China had reportedly completed the disengagement of troops in the region.
NEW DELHI (Sputnik) - India has expressed willingness to develop relations with China on the basis of mutual trust, respect and sensitivity, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday.
From August 31 to September 1, the largest Shanghai Cooperation Organization
(SCO) summit in the history of organization is being held in Tianjin, China. The summit is drawing more than 20 foreign leaders and representatives of international organizations.
"We are committed to take forward our ties based on mutual trust, respect and sensitivity," Modi said at a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping during the SCO summit.
Modi recalled he held "very fruitful discussions" with Xi at the BRICS summit
in Russia's Kazan in 2024, which he said gave a "positive direction to our relations."
On the sidelines of the 2024 BRICS summit, Modi and Xi held their first bilateral meeting in almost five years. The two sides agreed to take steps to improve ties, including resuming direct flights suspended after the COVID-19 pandemic and border clashes.
Relations between India and China deteriorated sharply after a series of clashes in the Ladakh border region in May 2020, after which New Delhi and Beijing increased their military presence in the region. In February 2021, most of the troops moved to the region were withdrawn, and the parties continued negotiations. In September 2022, India and China carried out a new stage of troop withdrawal on the border, but failed to resolve all issues.
In October 2024, New Delhi and Beijing reached an agreement on patrolling procedures along the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh. India and China had reportedly completed the disengagement of troops in the region.