Gagauzian Leader Accuses Moldovan President of Political Repression

Yevgenia Gutsul, the head of Moldova's autonomous region of Gagauzia sentenced to seven years in prison, accused Moldovan President Maia Sandu on Friday of political repression and losing touch with the people.

"Mrs. Sandu, you have imprisoned me for seven years, separated me from my family, left my children without their mother. History will judge us. I am definitely not asking you for help. Gagauzia did not build its autonomy to humiliate itself now. My sentence has become an example of political repression. Do you think this will strengthen your authority? You began your career with a dream of a free and prosperous Moldova, but today you are left alone with circumstances. The people hate you, and your European partners have neglected you," Gutsul wrote in a letter shared by her lawyers. Gutsul said that Sandu's authority was weakening and warned her about personal responsibility for what is happening in the country. Moldovan demonstrators gathered outside a detention center in Chisinau, where Gutsul is being held, to mark her birthday, Gagauzian government spokesperson Yuri Kuznetsov told Sputnik. "Today's action is special: it's Evghenia's birthday. Instead of being with her family, she is in prison, but people came to support her. This support is heard today from the entire country, not only from Gagauzia," he said. On August 5, a court in Chisinau sentenced Gutsul to seven years in prison with immediate effect on charges of financing the banned Sor party. Gutsul called the court's decision a "political massacre." She accused President Sandu of silencing dissenting voices and promised to appeal. On August 20, Gutsul's defense team challenges the verdict with the Chisinau Court of Appeal. The hearing is scheduled for October 8. The Moldovan government has been criticized for cracking down on the opposition and arbitrarily arresting its leaders. Opposition lawmakers have been routinely detained at Moldovan airports for visiting Russia, while criminal cases continue piling up against government critics. Additionally, authorities have blocked over 100 Telegram channels and shut down more than a dozen media outlets, including Sputnik Moldova and several major TV channels.

