Putin Reveals Plan to Transform Russian Far East into Rare Earth Metal Hub

2025-09-05T05:17+0000

2025-09-05T05:17+0000

2025-09-05T05:33+0000

Russia has pursued a sustainable macroeconomic policy for 15 years, creating conditions for national progress, Russian President Vladimir Putin underscored at the plenary session of the 10th Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok. Far East & Siberia: Strategic PriorityDevelopment of the Far East and Siberia is Russia’s priority for the 21st century, noted the Russian President.Natural Resources & Energy DevelopmentThere are plans to transform the Russian Far East into a rare earth metal hub, stated Putin. He noted that mineral extraction in the Far East is expanding rapidly.Transport, Logistics & InfrastructurePort capacity in the Far East has doubled in the past decade, and railway approaches to Far Eastern ports will continue to expand, stressed Putin.Innovation & Business SupportAdvanced Development Territories (TORs) have proven effective in supporting business, stressed Vladimir Putin at the plenary session.Russia Open to Cooperation Russia has never refused to cooperate with countries eager to develop ties, Putin stressed. Russia and China began major joint work 20 years ago, driven by national interests, he noted.

