Russia has pursued a sustainable macroeconomic policy for 15 years, creating conditions for national progress, Russian President Vladimir Putin underscored at the plenary session of the 10th Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok. Far East & Siberia: Strategic PriorityDevelopment of the Far East and Siberia is Russia's priority for the 21st century, noted the Russian President.Natural Resources & Energy DevelopmentThere are plans to transform the Russian Far East into a rare earth metal hub, stated Putin. He noted that mineral extraction in the Far East is expanding rapidly.Transport, Logistics & InfrastructurePort capacity in the Far East has doubled in the past decade, and railway approaches to Far Eastern ports will continue to expand, stressed Putin.Innovation & Business SupportAdvanced Development Territories (TORs) have proven effective in supporting business, stressed Vladimir Putin at the plenary session.Russia Open to Cooperation Russia has never refused to cooperate with countries eager to develop ties, Putin stressed. Russia and China began major joint work 20 years ago, driven by national interests, he noted.
Putin Reveals Plan to Transform Russian Far East into Rare Earth Metal Hub

05:17 GMT 05.09.2025 (Updated: 05:33 GMT 05.09.2025)
The 10th anniversary of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF 2025) is taking place in Russky Island, Vladivostok, from September 3-6 at the Far Eastern Federal University campus, with the main theme of "The Far East – Cooperation for Peace and Prosperity.
Russia has pursued a sustainable macroeconomic policy for 15 years, creating conditions for national progress, Russian President Vladimir Putin underscored at the plenary session of the 10th Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok.
“I want to assure you that Russia’s financial authorities, the government, and the Central Bank are acting professionally,” the head of state said.
Macroeconomic stability remains the cornerstone of long-term growth, he noted.
The Central Bank is working to bring inflation back to the 4% target
A sharp reduction in the key rate would trigger price spikes

Far East & Siberia: Strategic Priority

Development of the Far East and Siberia is Russia’s priority for the 21st century, noted the Russian President.
The region is already outperforming the national average in many areas
A “new industrial map” of the Far East is emerging, with new enterprises and growth hubs
World-class enterprises are being built, while traditional industries must retain steady growth
Infrastructure, energy, and resource development are critical

Natural Resources & Energy Development

There are plans to transform the Russian Far East into a rare earth metal hub, stated Putin. He noted that mineral extraction in the Far East is expanding rapidly.
Advanced technologies for ore and rare-earth metals processing must be introduced
A government strategy for the rare-earth industry should be approved by November
The region’s vast hydropower potential must be tapped to meet growing energy needs

Transport, Logistics & Infrastructure

Port capacity in the Far East has doubled in the past decade, and railway approaches to Far Eastern ports will continue to expand, stressed Putin.
By 2032, the Baikal-Amur Mainline (BAM) and the Trans-Siberian railway capacity should be 1.5 times higher than today
A new bridge across the Tumannaya River to North Korea should open next year
Russia will develop the Trans-Arctic Corridor, unlocking Siberian river transport potential
Trans-Arctic Corridor will boost Russia’s Far East, Siberia, & Arctic, with cutting-edge shipbuilding centers for tugs, bulk carriers, icebreakers
Foreign and domestic companies are showing rising interest in the corridor

Innovation & Business Support

Advanced Development Territories (TORs) have proven effective in supporting business, stressed Vladimir Putin at the plenary session.
A unified preferential regime for businesses across the Far East and Arctic is proposed from January 1, 2027
Existing investor conditions in TORs will be preserved
Foreign businesses are invited to take advantage of TOR opportunities
The Far East must become a hub for high-tech projects and digital innovation
Unmanned technologies and drone use should be expanded across the region

Russia Open to Cooperation

Russia has never refused to cooperate with countries eager to develop ties, Putin stressed. Russia and China began major joint work 20 years ago, driven by national interests, he noted.
Russia is bolstering strategic relations with Indonesia, Malaysia, and other Southeast Asian countries
Many European companies left Russia at a loss and are now waiting for political restrictions to be lifted
Protectionism harms those who pursue such policies
For those that want to return to the Russian market - let them return, based on current conditions
World
Putin Highlights EEF as Key Platform for Pacific Region Collaboration
Yesterday, 18:15 GMT
