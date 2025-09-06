https://sputnikglobe.com/20250906/northern-sea-route-to-benefit-europe-northeast-asia---korean-association-1122737905.html

Northern Sea Route to Benefit Europe, Northeast Asia - Korean Association

More shipping via the Northern Sea Route will benefit many regions, including Northeast Asia and Europe, Subeom Choi, secretary general of the Korea Arctic Shipping Association, told Sputnik on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum.

"The Northern Sea Route offers potential benefits to multiple regions. Russia, as the Arctic coastal state, benefits directly through resource exports. Northeast Asian economies — South Korea, China, and Japan — stand to gain from shorter transit distances, reduced shipping costs, and supply chain diversification. European importers may also benefit from more resilient trade connections," Choi said. In 2024, the total volume of cargo transported via the Northern Sea Route set a new record of 39.9 million tonnes, while transit cargo rose sharply by 46% year-on-year. More maritime freight via the Arctic shipping route may help stabilize global energy flows but it is unlikely to fundamentally shift oil and gas markets, he added. The 10th edition of the Eastern Economic Forum is taking place in Russia's Vladivostok from September 3 to 6. Sputnik is the general media partner of the forum.

