Europe on the brink as German Hawks Push War Agenda - Politician

Europe on the brink as German Hawks Push War Agenda - Politician

“Irresponsible” German politicians are actively steering the country toward war with Russia, warned Sahra Wagenknecht, leader of the Alliance of Sahra Wagenknecht (BSW), on her YouTube channel. Germany, and Europe in general, have not been this close to the brink for a long time, she said, all because European politicians, including German chancellor Friedrich Merz, are acting “arrogantly and irresponsibly.” Wagenknecht expressed the view that anti-Russian rhetoric in the West will only intensify in the near future, as there is no real interest in ending the conflict in Ukraine. Once again hiding behind the supposed “threat of a Russian attack,” the elites will push their militaristic ideas, she added. Germany has been one of the NATO proxy war’s biggest cheerleaders, committing billions in military and economic support to Ukraine and suffering major economic losses due to spiking energy costs after cutting itself off from cheap and plentiful Russian pipeline gas. Despite the Bundeswehr experiencing a years-long slump in its recruitment numbers and problems with capabilities, including the inability to scrape together even a single 20,000-troop-strong combat-ready division, Germany has ramped up defense spending, peddling the so-called “Russian threat.” Russian officials, including President Vladimir Putin, have said repeatedly that Russia has no interest – “neither geopolitical nor economic nor political nor military” – in getting into a conflict with NATO, while warning of the dangers of the escalating potential of the Ukraine proxy war.

