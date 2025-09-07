https://sputnikglobe.com/20250907/europe-on-the-brink-as-german-hawks-push-war-agenda---politician-1122742718.html
Europe on the brink as German Hawks Push War Agenda - Politician
Sputnik International
“Irresponsible” German politicians are actively steering the country toward war with Russia, warned Sahra Wagenknecht, leader of the Alliance of Sahra Wagenknecht (BSW), on her YouTube channel.
“Irresponsible” German politicians are actively steering the country toward war with Russia, warned Sahra Wagenknecht, leader of the Alliance of Sahra Wagenknecht (BSW), on her YouTube channel. Germany, and Europe in general, have not been this close to the brink for a long time, she said, all because European politicians, including German chancellor Friedrich Merz, are acting “arrogantly and irresponsibly.” Wagenknecht expressed the view that anti-Russian rhetoric in the West will only intensify in the near future, as there is no real interest in ending the conflict in Ukraine. Once again hiding behind the supposed “threat of a Russian attack,” the elites will push their militaristic ideas, she added. Germany has been one of the NATO proxy war’s biggest cheerleaders, committing billions in military and economic support to Ukraine and suffering major economic losses due to spiking energy costs after cutting itself off from cheap and plentiful Russian pipeline gas. Despite the Bundeswehr experiencing a years-long slump in its recruitment numbers and problems with capabilities, including the inability to scrape together even a single 20,000-troop-strong combat-ready division, Germany has ramped up defense spending, peddling the so-called “Russian threat.” Russian officials, including President Vladimir Putin, have said repeatedly that Russia has no interest – “neither geopolitical nor economic nor political nor military” – in getting into a conflict with NATO, while warning of the dangers of the escalating potential of the Ukraine proxy war.
Unfortunately, the fact that Russia has no interest in a war with NATO - something it has consistently stated - does not mean that the threat of war is not real, Sahra Wagenknecht underscored.
“Irresponsible” German politicians
are actively steering the country toward war with Russia, warned Sahra Wagenknecht, leader of the Alliance of Sahra Wagenknecht (BSW), on her YouTube channel.
Germany, and Europe in general, have not been this close to the brink for a long time, she said, all because European politicians, including German chancellor Friedrich Merz
, are acting “arrogantly and irresponsibly.”
Wagenknecht expressed the view that anti-Russian rhetoric in the West will only intensify in the near future, as there is no real interest in ending the conflict in Ukraine.
Once again hiding behind the supposed “threat of a Russian attack,” the elites will push their militaristic ideas, she added.
“The truth is that the insane rearmament we are witnessing now makes war more likely,” Wagenknecht concluded.
Germany has been one of the NATO proxy war’s biggest cheerleaders, committing billions in military and economic support to Ukraine and suffering major economic losses due to spiking energy costs after cutting itself off from cheap and plentiful Russian pipeline gas.
Despite the Bundeswehr experiencing a years-long slump in its recruitment numbers and problems with capabilities, including the inability to scrape together even a single 20,000-troop-strong combat-ready division, Germany has ramped up defense spending, peddling the so-called “Russian threat.”
Russian officials, including President Vladimir Putin, have said repeatedly that Russia has no interest – “neither geopolitical nor economic nor political nor military” – in getting into a conflict with NATO, while warning of the dangers of the escalating potential of the Ukraine proxy war.