Xi Shares Brazil's Position on Ukrainian Crisis

Chinese President Xi Jinping said during the extraordinary online BRICS summit on Monday that he shares Brazil's position on the Ukrainian crisis.
Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said that the settlement of the conflict in Ukraine must take into account the legitimate interests of all interested parties. BRICS will withstand the test of international turbulence and will continue its sustainable and long-term development, the Chinese president added. BRICS should uphold openness and protect international economic and trade order, the Chinese leader said, adding that the closer the cooperation between the BRICS countries, the more confidently they will respond to external challenges. "Some countries are continuously launching trade and tariff wars, which is seriously affecting the global economy and undermining international trade rules," Xi also said.
13:42 GMT 08.09.2025 (Updated: 13:46 GMT 08.09.2025)
BEIJING (Sputnik) - Chinese President Xi Jinping said during the extraordinary online BRICS summit on Monday that he shares Brazil's position on the Ukrainian crisis.
Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said that the settlement of the conflict in Ukraine must take into account the legitimate interests of all interested parties.
"President Lula spoke about the Ukrainian crisis and the conflict in the Gaza Strip. I agree with Brazil's position, I am sure that we are all united on these issues," Xi said.
BRICS will withstand the test of international turbulence and will continue its sustainable and long-term development, the Chinese president added.
"We must play to our strengths, deepen practical cooperation and achieve more fruitful results in areas such as trade, finance, science and technology," Xi was quoted as saying by CCTV.
BRICS should uphold openness and protect international economic and trade order, the Chinese leader said, adding that the closer the cooperation between the BRICS countries
, the more confidently they will respond to external challenges.
"Some countries are continuously launching trade and tariff wars, which is seriously affecting the global economy and undermining international trade rules," Xi also said.