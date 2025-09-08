https://sputnikglobe.com/20250908/xi-says-shares-brazils-position-on-ukrainian-crisis-1122750441.html

Xi Shares Brazil's Position on Ukrainian Crisis

Xi Shares Brazil's Position on Ukrainian Crisis

Sputnik International

Chinese President Xi Jinping said during the extraordinary online BRICS summit on Monday that he shares Brazil's position on the Ukrainian crisis.

2025-09-08T13:42+0000

2025-09-08T13:42+0000

2025-09-08T13:46+0000

world

brazil

ukraine

china

brics

conflict

ukrainian conflict

xi jinping

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/09/02/1122710598_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_e413fd029e743d5c90d99c4bd0843fba.jpg

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said that the settlement of the conflict in Ukraine must take into account the legitimate interests of all interested parties. BRICS will withstand the test of international turbulence and will continue its sustainable and long-term development, the Chinese president added. BRICS should uphold openness and protect international economic and trade order, the Chinese leader said, adding that the closer the cooperation between the BRICS countries, the more confidently they will respond to external challenges. "Some countries are continuously launching trade and tariff wars, which is seriously affecting the global economy and undermining international trade rules," Xi also said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250908/brics-countries-stood-at-forefront-of-advocating-reforms-of-multilateral-institutions---ramaphosa-1122750305.html

brazil

ukraine

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

ukrainian crisis, chinese president xi jinping, extraordinary online brics summit