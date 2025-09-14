https://sputnikglobe.com/20250914/denmark-shreds-over-20-laws-to-fast-track-ukrainian-weapons-factory-1122784021.html

Denmark Shreds Over 20 Laws to Fast-Track Ukrainian Weapons Factory

The government of Denmark has invoked sweeping new powers to greenlight a Ukrainian arms plant near Skrydstrup Air Base—home of Denmark’s F-35s, reports Danish media.

Run by Ukrainian weapons manufacturer Fire Point, the factory in Vojens, a town in the south of Denmark, will produce solid rocket fuel. The new law was passed by the Danish Parliament amid the typically hawked “Russia threat” allegations. Over 20 laws and regulations will be swept aside, including environmental, planning, and nature protection rules. Citizens’ rights to protest have been suspended. The law behind it: Russia will take military-technical steps to counter threats to its security, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in response to Denmark’s rushed plans. She accused Denmark of fueling the Ukraine crisis with its militaristic stance and ignoring safety and local concerns.

