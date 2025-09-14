International
Denmark Shreds Over 20 Laws to Fast-Track Ukrainian Weapons Factory
Denmark Shreds Over 20 Laws to Fast-Track Ukrainian Weapons Factory
Sputnik International
The government of Denmark has invoked sweeping new powers to greenlight a Ukrainian arms plant near Skrydstrup Air Base—home of Denmark’s F-35s, reports Danish media.
Run by Ukrainian weapons manufacturer Fire Point, the factory in Vojens, a town in the south of Denmark, will produce solid rocket fuel. The new law was passed by the Danish Parliament amid the typically hawked “Russia threat” allegations. Over 20 laws and regulations will be swept aside, including environmental, planning, and nature protection rules. Citizens’ rights to protest have been suspended. The law behind it: Russia will take military-technical steps to counter threats to its security, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in response to Denmark’s rushed plans. She accused Denmark of fueling the Ukraine crisis with its militaristic stance and ignoring safety and local concerns.
Denmark Shreds Over 20 Laws to Fast-Track Ukrainian Weapons Factory

12:30 GMT 14.09.2025
Missiles are seen at Fire Point's factory in Ukraine on Monday, Aug. 18, 2025.
Missiles are seen at Fire Point's factory in Ukraine on Monday, Aug. 18, 2025. - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.09.2025
© AP Photo / Efrem Lukatsky
The government of Denmark has invoked sweeping new powers to greenlight a Ukrainian arms plant near Skrydstrup Air Base—home of Denmark’s F-35s, reports Danish media.
Run by Ukrainian weapons manufacturer Fire Point, the factory in Vojens, a town in the south of Denmark, will produce solid rocket fuel.
The new law was passed by the Danish Parliament amid the typically hawked “Russia threat” allegations.
Over 20 laws and regulations will be swept aside, including environmental, planning, and nature protection rules. Citizens’ rights to protest have been suspended.
The law behind it:
Grants government authority to override almost any regulation for defense projects
Allows expropriation if needed
Eases path for foreign arms makers in Denmark
Expires at the end of 2028 (sunset clause)
Russia will take military-technical steps to counter threats to its security, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in response to Denmark’s rushed plans.
She accused Denmark of fueling the Ukraine crisis with its militaristic stance and ignoring safety and local concerns.
