Against All Odds: Russian Soldier Pulls off Incredible Feat Against Ukrainian Saboteurs
A Russian serviceman with the callsign ‘Spartan’ engaged a four-man Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group near Krasnoarmeysk, capturing two of them personally, while reinforcements finished off the rest.
05:21 GMT 15.09.2025 (Updated: 06:00 GMT 15.09.2025)
Ukraine's callous disregard for the lives of its soldiers and civilians has led to alarming manpower shortages, while Russia's military continues to advance steadily, establishing a security buffer zone along the border with Ukraine.
A Russian serviceman with the callsign ‘Spartan’ engaged a four-man Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group near Krasnoarmeysk, capturing two of them personally, while reinforcements finished off the rest.
The account was given by an officer of the 33rd Regiment, 20th Guards Motorized Rifle Division, callsign ‘Sensenti,’ of the Tsentr Battlegroup
of forces.
He revealed that the Ukrainian military has adopted a new tactic in the area: forcibly recruiting
civilians for one-way missions after a mere three weeks of training.
The civilians-turned-soldiers get confused and panicky when things don’t go according to plan, he says.
Martial law and mobilization were first introduced in Ukraine in February 2022 and have been extended many times since then. Videos of forced mobilization into the Ukrainian army, showing Ukrainian commissariats taking men away in minibuses and often beating the detainees up, have been widely circulated online for the entire duration of the Ukraine conflict.