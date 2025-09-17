https://sputnikglobe.com/20250917/self-sufficient-defense-israel-cant-survive-without-the-us-1122803364.html

Self-Sufficient Defense? Israel Can't Survive Without the US

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu is pushing for a totally self-sufficient defense industry as arms embargoes tighten over the Gaza war. But is it a realistic aim?

Dependence on the US Netanyahu's pledge is "absolutely not realistic," veteran war correspondent Elijah Magnier tells Sputnik. US Support for Israel The US-Israel 10-year security agreement, running from 2019 to 2028, is valued at $38 billion – an average of $3.8 billion per year. It follows a $30 billion deal signed in 2007 which expired in 2018. Israeli Air Defenses Aren't Home-Made Who Supplies Israel? Replacing them with domestic production is impossible.

