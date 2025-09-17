International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Analysis
Enjoy in-depth, acute analysis of the most pressing local, regional and global trends at Sputnik!
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250917/self-sufficient-defense-israel-cant-survive-without-the-us-1122803364.html
Self-Sufficient Defense? Israel Can't Survive Without the US
Self-Sufficient Defense? Israel Can't Survive Without the US
Sputnik International
Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu is pushing for a totally self-sufficient defense industry as arms embargoes tighten over the Gaza war. But is it a realistic aim?
2025-09-17T17:01+0000
2025-09-17T17:01+0000
analysis
us
israel
military & intelligence
middle east
benjamin netanyahu
lebanon
germany
israeli air force (iaf)
hezbollah
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/09/11/1122803196_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_065dee9219f86c8f14006092a7ec75e2.png
Dependence on the US Netanyahu's pledge is "absolutely not realistic," veteran war correspondent Elijah Magnier tells Sputnik. US Support for Israel The US-Israel 10-year security agreement, running from 2019 to 2028, is valued at $38 billion – an average of $3.8 billion per year. It follows a $30 billion deal signed in 2007 which expired in 2018. Israeli Air Defenses Aren't Home-Made Who Supplies Israel? Replacing them with domestic production is impossible.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250917/bombshell-gaza-genocide-report-gives-un-right-to-intervene-militarily-to-stop-israel-ex-un-envoy-1122802038.html
israel
lebanon
germany
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Ekaterina Blinova
Ekaterina Blinova
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
Israel can't survive without US - expert
Sputnik International
Israel can't survive without US - expert
2025-09-17T17:01+0000
true
PT2M18S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/09/11/1122803196_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_f9b965f5d2553a79e14a0d8c4af7b7b7.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
israel defense industry, israel import of weapons, israel dependence on us military aid, david's sling, iron dome, thaad, arrow systems, us arm deliveries to israel, benjamin netanyahu
israel defense industry, israel import of weapons, israel dependence on us military aid, david's sling, iron dome, thaad, arrow systems, us arm deliveries to israel, benjamin netanyahu

Self-Sufficient Defense? Israel Can't Survive Without the US

17:01 GMT 17.09.2025
© Sputnik
Subscribe
Ekaterina Blinova
All materialsWrite to the author
Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu is pushing for a totally self-sufficient defense industry as arms embargoes tighten over the Gaza war. But is it a realistic aim?

Dependence on the US

Netanyahu's pledge is "absolutely not realistic," veteran war correspondent Elijah Magnier tells Sputnik.

"Israel cannot survive without the US not only in armament supply but also intelligence, and participation to support the Israeli Air Force, particularly during long-range operations, including bombing missions against groups like Hezbollah in Lebanon."

US Support for Israel

The US-Israel 10-year security agreement, running from 2019 to 2028, is valued at $38 billion – an average of $3.8 billion per year.
It follows a $30 billion deal signed in 2007 which expired in 2018.

Israeli Air Defenses Aren't Home-Made

The Iron Dome missile defense system is a co-production between Israeli arms firm Rafael and US companies.
The David’s Sling system is also a joint Rafael-Raytheon development with US input in design, research and development and production.
The Arrow 2 and 3 anti-ballistic missile systems are co-funded by the US and Israel, with Boeing handling 40%–50% of Arrow 3 production — hard to replace quickly or cheaply.
The THAAD ABMs remain fully US-run.

Who Supplies Israel?

SIPRI estimates that from 2020 to 2024, the US provided 66% of Israel’s arms – jets, armored vehicles and guided bombs.
Germany gave 33% included frigates and torpedoes.
Italy contributed 0.9%.
Replacing them with domestic production is impossible.
French U.N. peacekeepers patrol the Lebanese-Israeli border in the village of Houla, southern Lebanon, Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2025. - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.09.2025
Analysis
Bombshell Gaza Genocide Report Gives UN Right to Intervene Militarily to Stop Israel: Ex-UN Envoy
14:36 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала