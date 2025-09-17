https://sputnikglobe.com/20250917/self-sufficient-defense-israel-cant-survive-without-the-us-1122803364.html
Self-Sufficient Defense? Israel Can't Survive Without the US
Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu is pushing for a totally self-sufficient defense industry as arms embargoes tighten over the Gaza war. But is it a realistic aim?
Netanyahu's pledge is "absolutely not realistic," veteran war correspondent Elijah Magnier tells Sputnik.
"Israel cannot survive without the US not only in armament supply but also intelligence, and participation to support the Israeli Air Force, particularly during long-range operations, including bombing missions against groups like Hezbollah in Lebanon."
The US-Israel 10-year security agreement, running from 2019 to 2028, is valued at $38 billion – an average of $3.8 billion per year.
It follows a $30 billion deal signed in 2007 which expired in 2018.
Israeli Air Defenses Aren't Home-Made
The Iron Dome missile defense system is a co-production between Israeli arms firm Rafael and US companies.
The David’s Sling system is also a joint Rafael-Raytheon development with US input in design, research and development and production.
The Arrow 2 and 3 anti-ballistic missile systems are co-funded by the US and Israel, with Boeing handling 40%–50% of Arrow 3 production — hard to replace quickly or cheaply.
The THAAD ABMs remain fully US-run.
SIPRI estimates that from 2020 to 2024, the US provided 66% of Israel’s arms – jets, armored vehicles and guided bombs.
Germany gave 33% included frigates and torpedoes.
Replacing them with domestic production is impossible.