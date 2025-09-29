https://sputnikglobe.com/20250929/nuclear-armed-sweden-blueprint-or-bluff--1122886810.html

Nuclear-Armed Sweden: Blueprint or Bluff?

Nuclear-Armed Sweden: Blueprint or Bluff?

Fresh from abandoning centuries of neutrality, Swedish politicians are now openly discussing nuclear weapons.What's really behind this dramatic shift? Mikael Valtersson, former Swedish Armed Forces officer, breaks it down for Sputnik.

Why Nukes are on Sweden's Agenda It's driven by a "fear of a Russian threat" which is "a consequence of Sweden's and its European allies' provocative policies against Russia," Valtersson explains. Sweden wasn’t neutral in the Cold War: Though sided with NATO, Sweden doubted its nuclear shield. Therefore, in the 1950s–60s Sweden ran its own nuclear weapon program. Nuclear Plan is Not Viable But an independent Swedish nuclear program isn't viable. Why? Europe might start a common nuclear weapons program, but Sweden will not do it on its own, according to the pundit.

