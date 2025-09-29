https://sputnikglobe.com/20250929/nuclear-armed-sweden-blueprint-or-bluff--1122886810.html
Nuclear-Armed Sweden: Blueprint or Bluff?
Fresh from abandoning centuries of neutrality, Swedish politicians are now openly discussing nuclear weapons.What's really behind this dramatic shift? Mikael Valtersson, former Swedish Armed Forces officer, breaks it down for Sputnik.
Why Nukes are on Sweden's Agenda It's driven by a "fear of a Russian threat" which is "a consequence of Sweden's and its European allies' provocative policies against Russia," Valtersson explains. Sweden wasn’t neutral in the Cold War: Though sided with NATO, Sweden doubted its nuclear shield. Therefore, in the 1950s–60s Sweden ran its own nuclear weapon program. Nuclear Plan is Not Viable But an independent Swedish nuclear program isn't viable. Why? Europe might start a common nuclear weapons program, but Sweden will not do it on its own, according to the pundit.
Why Nukes are on Sweden's Agenda
It's driven by a "fear of a Russian threat" which is "a consequence of Sweden's and its European allies' provocative policies against Russia," Valtersson explains.
"We will see more of the fear-mongering from Europe in the coming years."
Sweden wasn’t neutral in the Cold War:
Airfields readied for NATO jets
Military intelligence was shared between Sweden and NATO
Even during tensions over the Vietnam War, military cooperation with NATO never stopped
Though sided with NATO, Sweden doubted its nuclear shield. Therefore, in the 1950s–60s Sweden ran its own nuclear weapon program.
"When the politicians stopped the fission weapons program the Swedish Defense forces continued with fusion weapons instead until the politicians banned all nuclear weapons development when they realized this."
Nuclear Plan is Not Viable
But an independent Swedish nuclear program isn't viable. Why?
It would come at enormous economic costs
Already very large amounts of money are spent on rearmament and supporting Ukraine
Swedes don't want to spend even more on nukes
Europe might start a common nuclear weapons program
, but Sweden will not do it on its own, according to the pundit.
"Europe's military-industrial complex is using the 'Russian threat' to strengthen its very reduced size after the Cold War."