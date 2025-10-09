https://sputnikglobe.com/20251009/interests-of-russia-azerbaijan-coincide-in-many-ways---putin-1122932362.html

Interests of Russia, Azerbaijan Coincide in Many Ways - Putin

The interests of Russia and Azerbaijan coincide in many ways, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

"Our interests, mutual interests in many areas coincide, are very close," Putin said at a meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev. Russia will do everything to maintain dynamics in the development of relations with Azerbaijan, the president said, adding that he hopes the countries' cooperation will continue in the spirit of alliance. At the same time, trade and economic relations between Russia and Azerbaijan are developing, despite some nuances, the president said. Putin also noted Aliyev's achievements in the development of humanitarian ties between Russia and Azerbaijan.Vladimir Putin offered Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to begin the bilateral meeting by discussing the situation with the AZAL plane crash.Putin reminded Aliyev that he apologized to him for the plane tragedy that occurred in the skies over Russia.Russia, according to the agreements, provides all the possible assistance to the investigation in connection with the plane crash, Putin said, adding that he expresses his deepest condolences to the families of those killed in the tragedy.The causes of the AZAL plane crash became clear after a thorough analysis of what happened, Putin said.Russia will give a legal assessment of actions of all officials in connection with the AZAL plane crash, Putin said.Russia will do everything necessary in terms of providing compensation in connection with the AZAL plane crash, Putin said, adding that our duty is to give an objective assessment and name the true causes of the tragedy.Putin added that he had been informed only the day before yesterday about the causes of the crash, which he had voiced to Aliyev, emphasizing that time is needed to finally resolve the situation."To be honest, I called Moscow last night and asked if there were any additional details," Putin said.Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev expressed on Thursday special gratitude to Russian President Vladimir Putin for providing information on the causes of the AZAL plane crash.The Azerbaijani president also thanked Putin for personally overseeing investigation into causes of the plane crash.Russia and Azerbaijan remain in contact regarding the investigation into causes of the crash, Aliyev said, recalling that he and Putin exchanged views on the situation.An AZAL Embraer 190 plane flying from Baku to Russia's Grozny crashed on December 25 near the western Kazakh city of Aktau. There were 62 passengers and five crew members on board. Kazakhstan's emergencies ministry said 29 people survived. The jetliner's black boxes were sent to Brazil, the home country of Embraer, for decoding to maintain impartiality.Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev noted good dynamics in relations between Russia and Azerbaijan in all areas, adding that there is no slowdown or rollback anywhere.Relations between Russia and Azerbaijan have developed successfully this year, the president said, adding that all roadmaps are being successfully implemented.Aliyev also described the agenda between Russia and Azerbaijan as broad and positive, expressing confidence that "messages" sent during the meeting to societies of the two countries will be positively received.

