Alaska Agreements Become 'Guiding Star' in Work on Ukrainian Settlement - Kremlin Aide
2025-10-12T12:50+0000
2025-10-12T12:50+0000
The agreements reached by Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump in Alaska are a "guiding star" in the Russian-US work on the Ukrainian settlement, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said.Russia and the United States continue to maintain contacts through closed channels, the two sides are in constant dialogue, the Kremlin aide said.Work between Russia and the US is ongoing, and sooner or later certain things will become apparent, the Kremlin aide added.The United States can and does influence European policy on the Ukrainian crisis, Ushakov said."The US can, of course, exert influence, and they do exert influence," he noted.Ushakov pointed out that the current belligerent stance of European countries toward Russia prevented them from finding any nuances in their relations with Moscow.The hatred Europeans feel toward Russia is difficult to penetrate, even with a US drill, Ushakov said. At the same time, voices that say sensible things about Russia are "drowned out by waves of hatred" in the West, the Kremlin aide added.
12:50 GMT 12.10.2025
President Donald Trump, right, and Russia's President Vladimir Putin shake hands during a joint press conference at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Friday, Aug. 15, 2025.
Agreements reached in Alaska are the basis for a possible settlement of the Ukraine conflict, and we must fight to advance these agreements, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said.
The agreements reached by Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump in Alaska are a "guiding star" in the Russian-US work on the Ukrainian settlement, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said.
"When it comes to resolving the Ukrainian conflict, the agreements reached by the two presidents in Anchorage serve as a guiding star," Ushakov said.
Russia and the United States continue to maintain contacts through closed channels, the two sides are in constant dialogue, the Kremlin aide said.
"They [contacts] are continuing, we are in constant communication," Ushakov stressed.
Work between Russia and the US is ongoing, and sooner or later certain things will become apparent, the Kremlin aide added.
The United States can and does influence European policy on the Ukrainian crisis, Ushakov said.
"The US can, of course, exert influence, and they do exert influence," he noted.
Ushakov pointed out that the current belligerent stance of European countries toward Russia prevented them from finding any nuances in their relations with Moscow.
"Of course, I could not have imagined before that Europe would speak with one voice regarding Russia, and that voice would be extremely belligerent and extremely negative toward our country. This voice prevents them from finding any nuances in their relations with our country," Ushakov said.
The hatred Europeans feel toward Russia is difficult to penetrate, even with a US drill, Ushakov said.
"There were so many accusations, including unfounded ones, against Russia that some people started to believe them. Others do not believe them but are afraid of the overall situation because the overall situation is extremely unfavorable for Russia," he said.
At the same time, voices that say sensible things about Russia are "drowned out by waves of hatred" in the West, the Kremlin aide added.
