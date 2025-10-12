https://sputnikglobe.com/20251012/alaska-agreements-become-guiding-star-in-work-on-ukrainian-settlement---kremlin-aide-1122947595.html
Alaska Agreements Become 'Guiding Star' in Work on Ukrainian Settlement - Kremlin Aide
Alaska Agreements Become 'Guiding Star' in Work on Ukrainian Settlement - Kremlin Aide
Sputnik International
Agreements reached in Alaska are the basis for a possible settlement of the Ukraine conflict, and we must fight to advance these agreements, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said.
2025-10-12T12:50+0000
2025-10-12T12:50+0000
2025-10-12T12:50+0000
world
russia
west
yury ushakov
alaska
kremlin
ukraine
donald trump
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/08/11/1122633867_0:321:3071:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_6e3ab9b9a863d0bfceb37f833707821f.jpg
The agreements reached by Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump in Alaska are a "guiding star" in the Russian-US work on the Ukrainian settlement, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said.Russia and the United States continue to maintain contacts through closed channels, the two sides are in constant dialogue, the Kremlin aide said.Work between Russia and the US is ongoing, and sooner or later certain things will become apparent, the Kremlin aide added.The United States can and does influence European policy on the Ukrainian crisis, Ushakov said."The US can, of course, exert influence, and they do exert influence," he noted.Ushakov pointed out that the current belligerent stance of European countries toward Russia prevented them from finding any nuances in their relations with Moscow.The hatred Europeans feel toward Russia is difficult to penetrate, even with a US drill, Ushakov said. At the same time, voices that say sensible things about Russia are "drowned out by waves of hatred" in the West, the Kremlin aide added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251012/russias-dialogue-with-trump-continuing-based-on-agreements-reached-in-alaska---dmitriev-1122946846.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250621/europes-anti-russia-hysteria-speeds-its-decline-as-global-south-rises---milorad-dodik---1122311935.html
russia
west
alaska
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/08/11/1122633867_244:0:2975:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_cfb8a4241d5e2da695599bb91cf50558.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
agreements reached in alaska are the basis for a possible settlement of the ukraine conflict, and we must fight to advance these agreements, kremlin aide yury ushakov said.
agreements reached in alaska are the basis for a possible settlement of the ukraine conflict, and we must fight to advance these agreements, kremlin aide yury ushakov said.
Alaska Agreements Become 'Guiding Star' in Work on Ukrainian Settlement - Kremlin Aide
Agreements reached in Alaska are the basis for a possible settlement of the Ukraine conflict, and we must fight to advance these agreements, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said.
The agreements reached by Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump in Alaska are a "guiding star" in the Russian-US work on the Ukrainian settlement, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said.
"When it comes to resolving the Ukrainian conflict, the agreements reached by the two presidents in Anchorage serve as a guiding star," Ushakov said.
Russia and the United States continue to maintain contacts through closed channels, the two sides are in constant dialogue, the Kremlin aide said.
"They [contacts] are continuing, we are in constant communication," Ushakov stressed.
Work between Russia and the US is ongoing, and sooner or later certain things will become apparent, the Kremlin aide added.
The United States can and does influence European policy on the Ukrainian crisis, Ushakov said.
"The US can, of course, exert influence, and they do exert influence," he noted.
Ushakov pointed out that the current belligerent stance of European countries toward Russia prevented them from finding any nuances in their relations with Moscow.
"Of course, I could not have imagined before that Europe would speak with one voice regarding Russia, and that voice would be extremely belligerent and extremely negative toward our country. This voice prevents them from finding any nuances in their relations with our country," Ushakov said.
The hatred Europeans feel toward Russia is difficult to penetrate, even with a US drill, Ushakov said.
"There were so many accusations, including unfounded ones, against Russia that some people started to believe them. Others do not believe them but are afraid of the overall situation because the overall situation is extremely unfavorable for Russia," he said.
At the same time, voices that say sensible things about Russia are "drowned out by waves of hatred" in the West, the Kremlin aide added.