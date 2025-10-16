Kremlin Calls Anchorage Joint Success, Positive, Constructive Summit
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Anchorage summit was a joint success, it was positive and constructive, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.
"Anchorage was a joint success ... It was truly a very positive, constructive summit," Peskov told reporters.
Earlier in the day, media reported, citing informed sources, that US President Donald Trump's anger over the media's portrayal of the Alaska summit in August as a triumph for Russian President Vladimir Putin may have been one of the reasons for his recent shift in stance on Ukraine.
Kiev does not want to negotiate, nor does it want to respond to proposals for working groups, Dmitry Peskov said.
"The Kiev regime does not want to engage in dialogue, does not want to negotiate through the three working groups that we proposed to create, does not want to analyze and respond to the draft documents that we handed over to them," Peskov told reporters.
The Russian military knows what to do, and the troops are doing everything possible to ensure the country's interests, to continue fulfilling its missions, Peskov added.
Kiev is being provoked by Europeans in every possible way to continue the conflict, the spokesman added.
"If there is an opportunity to move the process into a political and diplomatic channel, then it will be done," Peskov added.
Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday, commenting on information that London and Kiev are preparing sabotage operations against the TurkStream pipeline, that foreign partners probably heard it.
"Foreign partners have probably heard these statements, these are important statements," Peskov told reporters.
Attempts to commit terrorist acts against critical energy infrastructure facilities by Kiev continue, the official said, adding that Ukrainians could not attempt attacks on critical Russian energy infrastructure without the participation of Western countries' intelligence services.
Earlier in the day, Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) Director Alexander Bortnikov said that Russia has information about the UK and Ukrainian intelligence services preparing sabotage against the TurkStream gas pipeline.
On the issues of the purchases of Russian oil it is necessary to take into account the position of the buying countries, as well as the issue of national benefits, Peskov said.
"Indeed, President Trump has repeatedly said that he is going to persuade countries not to purchase Russian oil. But it is also necessary to take into account the position of these countries. This is a matter of benefit for the peoples. Countries want to buy a quality product for less money. Russia is able to offer this," Peskov told reporters.
The World Trade Organization (WTO) has no principles left, it is unclear what it does, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
Commenting on US President Donald Trump's statements about India and China purchasing Russian oil, the official said that the positions of these countries must be taken into account, adding that this is a matter of benefit for the people of these countries, as they want to buy a high-quality product for less.
"And if countries do not have this right, if they are deprived of this right, then the principles of free trade are being violated. I am not even talking about the principles of the WTO, there are not any left. In fact, it is unclear what this organization is doing now. It simply has nothing better to do," Peskov told reporters.
The Russian side's assessment of the Tomahawk issue has been voiced many times, and the Russian position is well known in Washington, Dmitry Peskov said.
"The Tomahawk issue is constantly being discussed. The Russian side, represented by Russian President Vladimir Putin and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, has made this assessment many times. This would be a very significant step toward a qualitatively new level of escalation. Our position here is crystal clear, and it is well known to both Washington and Kiev," Peskov told reporters.
The trade war between the US and China will inevitably affect the entire global economy, Peskov said.
"[The US's] trade war with China will impact the entire world and the entire global economy. It is inevitable," Peskov told reporters, when asked whether the US-China trade war would impact Russia.
Russia is ready to provide all necessary assistance to the people of Palestine, Peskov said.
"Having traditional historical relations with the Palestinians, of course, we will remain ready to provide all necessary assistance to the people of Palestine," Peskov told reporters.
Russia is not a party to the Gaza deal, so it is unlikely to invest in reconstruction, the official added.
Moscow is guided by the official statements made by New Delhi and Beijing on the issue of Russian oil purchases, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
On Wednesday, US President Donald Trump stated o that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi guaranteed him that India will not buy Russian oil.
"We are guided by the official statements that were made by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of India from New Delhi, and there was also a statement from Beijing. These statements are available to everyone, and that is exactly what we are focusing on," Peskov told reporters, commenting on Trump's statement.
The topic of the Russian military bases was on the agenda of the talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Syria's transitional president, Ahmed al-Sharaa, Dmitry Peskov said.
"The topic of bases was on the agenda. That is what I want to tell you," Peskov told reporters.
There was no talk of Putin visiting Syria during his meeting with the Syrian leader on Wednesday, Peskov added.
"Such invitations, they can be transmitted through diplomatic channels," Peskov said.