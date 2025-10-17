Putin-Trump Meeting May Take Place Within 2 Weeks or Little Later - Kremlin
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump could take place within two weeks or a little later, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.
"It really could take place within two weeks or a little later," Peskov told reporters, adding that the leaders did not deny possibility of continuing dialogue before yesterday's conversation.
Commenting on the phone conversation, the official said Russia proposed it following the US leader's successful trip to the Middle East.
"Regarding the peaceful settlement [in Ukraine]: Russia maintains its openness, including president Putin spoke about this yesterday during a telephone conversation with Trump," Peskov said.
Russian Foreign minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio will independently announce the location of their future meeting, Dmitry Peskov said.
"They will negotiate and independently announce [the location]," Peskov said, answering the question about the possible location of the meeting.
They will conduct a phone call and meet to work out issues related to the organization of the top-level Russia-US summit, Peskov added.
Vladimir Putin has made it very clear to US leader Donald Trump that the Russian side's position on Tomahawk supplies, Peskov said.
"But the fact that the position of the Russian side has been made very clear by President Putin should not be in doubt," Peskov told reporters.
We need to ask Washington, whether the conversation between Putin and Trump has reduced the threat of Tomahawk supplies to Kiev, Peskov added.
"We see who and how actively encourages the Kiev regime to continue the war, who is trying in every possible way to keep the Kiev regime from any thoughts of a transition to a peaceful course — these are European countries that have now literally gone into their militaristic ambitions," Peskov concluded.
The Russia-US summit will be organized in stages, and the presidents' will to meet has been confirmed, Dmitry Peskov said.
"As long as there is the will of the presidents to hold such a meeting. But first, we are talking about the fact that Foreign Minister [Sergey] Lavrov and Secretary of State [Marco] Rubio will start working on the issue. First, they will call and meet, discuss and begin to discuss the whole topic, all the questions... Everything will be done in stages, but, of course, the will of the presidents is there, it is fixed. And this was discussed during yesterday's telephone conversation," Peskov told reporters.
There are many questions about the organization of the Putin-Trump meeting, negotiating teams need to be determined, peskov said.
"It is a common understanding that there is no need to postpone the meeting," Peskov said.
Peskov said, commenting on the choice of Hungary as the venue for the Russia-US summit, that such decisions are made mutually.
"Such decisions are made mutually. It is a two-way process in developing such decisions about the venue," Peskov told reporters.
The official also noted Hungary's special sovereign position despite its membership in NATO and the EU.
Putin held a phone conversation with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, Peskov said.
"Orban also said that he intended to talk with Putin. This telephone conversation took place," Peskov told reporters, adding that the Kremlin will soon reveal the details of the conversation.
A telephone conversation between Putin and Trump took place on Thursday and was one of the longest since the beginning of 2025. After the call, Trump said that he would hold a meeting with Putin in Budapest. Trump was the first to suggest Budapest as a potential location for a Russia-US summit and Putin endorsed the idea.