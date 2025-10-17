https://sputnikglobe.com/20251017/putin-trump-meeting-may-take-place-within-2-weeks-or-little-later---kremlin-1122978300.html

Putin-Trump Meeting May Take Place Within 2 Weeks or Little Later - Kremlin

A meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump could take place within two weeks or a little later, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"It really could take place within two weeks or a little later," Peskov told reporters, adding that the leaders did not deny possibility of continuing dialogue before yesterday's conversation. Commenting on the phone conversation, the official said Russia proposed it following the US leader's successful trip to the Middle East. Russian Foreign minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio will independently announce the location of their future meeting, Dmitry Peskov said.They will conduct a phone call and meet to work out issues related to the organization of the top-level Russia-US summit, Peskov added.Vladimir Putin has made it very clear to US leader Donald Trump that the Russian side's position on Tomahawk supplies, Peskov said.We need to ask Washington, whether the conversation between Putin and Trump has reduced the threat of Tomahawk supplies to Kiev, Peskov added.The Russia-US summit will be organized in stages, and the presidents' will to meet has been confirmed, Dmitry Peskov said."As long as there is the will of the presidents to hold such a meeting. But first, we are talking about the fact that Foreign Minister [Sergey] Lavrov and Secretary of State [Marco] Rubio will start working on the issue. First, they will call and meet, discuss and begin to discuss the whole topic, all the questions... Everything will be done in stages, but, of course, the will of the presidents is there, it is fixed. And this was discussed during yesterday's telephone conversation," Peskov told reporters.There are many questions about the organization of the Putin-Trump meeting, negotiating teams need to be determined, peskov said.Peskov said, commenting on the choice of Hungary as the venue for the Russia-US summit, that such decisions are made mutually."Such decisions are made mutually. It is a two-way process in developing such decisions about the venue," Peskov told reporters.The official also noted Hungary's special sovereign position despite its membership in NATO and the EU.Putin held a phone conversation with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, Peskov said.A telephone conversation between Putin and Trump took place on Thursday and was one of the longest since the beginning of 2025. After the call, Trump said that he would hold a meeting with Putin in Budapest. Trump was the first to suggest Budapest as a potential location for a Russia-US summit and Putin endorsed the idea.

