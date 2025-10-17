https://sputnikglobe.com/20251017/russian-forces-liberate-peschanoye-tykhoe-settlements-in-kharkov-region---mod-1122978608.html
Russian Forces Liberate Peschanoye, Tykhoe Settlements in Kharkov Region - MoD
Russian Forces Liberate Peschanoye, Tykhoe Settlements in Kharkov Region - MoD
Sputnik International
The Russian armed forces have taken control of the settlements of Peschanoye and Tykhoe in the Kharkov region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.
Additionally, the Russian armed forces have taken control of the settlement of Privolye in the Dnepropetrovsk Region, the statement read. Privolye, albeit a small settlement, is important for serving as a foothold for the further actions of Russia's Battlegroup Vostok, the ministry added.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian armed forces have taken control of the settlements of Peschanoye and Tykhoe in the Kharkov region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.
"Units of Battlegroup Zapad, as a result of decisive actions, liberated the settlements of Borovskaya Andreevka and Peschanoye in the Kharkov Region," the ministry said in a statement, adding that Battlegroup Sever has taken control of the Tykhoe settlement in the same region.
Additionally, the Russian armed forces
have taken control of the settlement of Privolye in the Dnepropetrovsk Region, the statement read.
Privolye, albeit a small settlement, is important for serving as a foothold for the further actions of Russia’s Battlegroup Vostok, the ministry added.
"As a result of the fighting for the settlement of Privolye, the military personnel of the Vostok group of forces took control of the enemy's defense area and advanced more than 4 km [2.5 miles] deep," the statement read.
Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr has eliminated more than 3,705 Ukrainian military personnel over the past week, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
"The enemy lost more than 3,705 soldiers, a tank, 14 armored combat vehicles, 35 vehicles and 12 artillery pieces," the ministry said.
Battlegroup Vostok
has eliminated over 2,315 Ukrainian soldiers, Battlegroup Zapad has eliminated more than 1,570 Ukrainian servicepeople, Battlegroup Sever has eliminated over 1,315 Ukrainian soldiers, and Battlegroup Yug has eliminated up to 1,345 Ukrainian servicepeople, the ministry said.
Russia's Dnepr battle group has eliminated up to 435 Ukrainian troops over the past week, the ministry also said.