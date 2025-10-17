https://sputnikglobe.com/20251017/russian-forces-liberate-peschanoye-tykhoe-settlements-in-kharkov-region---mod-1122978608.html

Russian Forces Liberate Peschanoye, Tykhoe Settlements in Kharkov Region - MoD

Russian Forces Liberate Peschanoye, Tykhoe Settlements in Kharkov Region - MoD

Sputnik International

The Russian armed forces have taken control of the settlements of Peschanoye and Tykhoe in the Kharkov region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.

2025-10-17T12:51+0000

2025-10-17T12:51+0000

2025-10-17T12:51+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

russian defense ministry

russia

kharkov

dnepropetrovsk

russian armed forces

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/05/1120426064_0:320:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_2b21e42d462c07d2378986990f394fbf.jpg

"Units of Battlegroup Zapad, as a result of decisive actions, liberated the settlements of Borovskaya Andreevka and Peschanoye in the Kharkov Region," the ministry said in a statement, adding that Battlegroup Sever has taken control of the Tykhoe settlement in the same region. Additionally, the Russian armed forces have taken control of the settlement of Privolye in the Dnepropetrovsk Region, the statement read. Privolye, albeit a small settlement, is important for serving as a foothold for the further actions of Russia’s Battlegroup Vostok, the ministry added. Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr has eliminated more than 3,705 Ukrainian military personnel over the past week, the Russian Defense Ministry said.Battlegroup Vostok has eliminated over 2,315 Ukrainian soldiers, Battlegroup Zapad has eliminated more than 1,570 Ukrainian servicepeople, Battlegroup Sever has eliminated over 1,315 Ukrainian soldiers, and Battlegroup Yug has eliminated up to 1,345 Ukrainian servicepeople, the ministry said.Russia's Dnepr battle group has eliminated up to 435 Ukrainian troops over the past week, the ministry also said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251015/russian-forces-liberate-novopavlovka-settlement-in-donetsk-region-1122963018.html

russia

kharkov

dnepropetrovsk

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian forces, russian defense ministry, taken control, kharkov region