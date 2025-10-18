https://sputnikglobe.com/20251018/russian-forces-liberate-pleshcheyevka-in-donbass---mod-1122983649.html

Russian Forces Liberate Pleshcheyevka in Donbass - MoD

Sputnik International

Russia's Battlegroup Yug liberated the settlement of Pleshcheyevka in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

"As a result of decisive offensive actions, Battlegroup Yug have liberated the settlement of Pleshcheyevka in the Donetsk People's Republic," the ministry said in a statement.Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr has eliminated up to 580 Ukrainian military personnel and improved its positions along the front line over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said.Russia's Battlegroup Sever has eliminated up to 205 Ukrainian soldiers, an armored combat vehicle, 12 motor vehicles, five artillery guns, including two Western-made weapons, two ammunition depots and two materiel depots, the ministry said.Russia's Battlegroup Vostok has eliminated over 280 Ukrainian fighters, a tank, a combat armored vehicle, 14 motor vehicles, a Western-made multiple launch rocket system launcher and two electronic warfare stations.Russia's Battlegroup Yug has eliminated up to 195 Ukrainian soldiers, four armored combat vehicles, 13 motor vehicles, four artillery guns, two electronic warfare stations, and three material depots.Russia's Battlegroup Zapad has eliminated over 230 Ukrainian fighters, a tank, four armored combat vehicles, 23 motor vehicles, three field artillery guns, including two Western-made weapons, five electronic warfare stations and five ammunition depots.Russia's Battlegroup Dnepr has eliminated over 75 Ukrainian servicepeople in the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions, as well as an armored combat vehicle, 13 motor vehicles, three electronic warfare stations, an ammunition depot and a materiel depot, the ministry said.

