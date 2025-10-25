https://sputnikglobe.com/20251025/russian-general-staff-chief-reviews-frontline-progress-in-donetsk-region-1123012485.html
Russian General Staff Chief Reviews Frontline Progress in Donetsk Region
Russian Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov checked the progress of combat missions by Battlegroup Tsentr in the Krasnoarmeisk direction and noted the group's successes in the Donetsk region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.
"Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, First Deputy Defense Minister of the Russian Federation, Gen. Valery Gerasimov, checked the progress of combat missions by the regiments of the army and marine corps of Battlegroup Tsentr operating in the Krasnoarmeisk direction of the special military operation," the ministry said in a statement. During his work at the forward command points, Gerasimov received reports from the army commander, unit commanders and other officials on the results of their assigned tasks in their areas of responsibility, the ministry said.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov checked the progress of combat missions by Battlegroup Tsentr in the Krasnoarmeisk direction and noted the group's successes in the Donetsk region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.
"Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces
, First Deputy Defense Minister of the Russian Federation, Gen. Valery Gerasimov, checked the progress of combat missions by the regiments of the army and marine corps of Battlegroup Tsentr operating in the Krasnoarmeisk direction of the special military operation," the ministry said in a statement.
During his work at the forward command points, Gerasimov received reports from the army commander, unit commanders and other officials on the results of their assigned tasks in their areas of responsibility, the ministry said.
"At the end of the inspection, the Chief of the General Staff reviewed the interim results with the command of the Tsentr group of forces, noting the successes in the liberation of the Donetsk People's Republic, and set tasks for further actions," the ministry added.