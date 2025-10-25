https://sputnikglobe.com/20251025/russias-massive-retaliatory-precision-strikes-target-ukraines-defense-energy-network-1123013196.html
Russia’s Massive Retaliatory Precision Strikes Target Ukraine’s Defense, Energy Network
Sputnik International
The Russian military on Friday night delivered a group strike against enterprises of the Ukrainian defense industry enterprises and the energy facilities that support their operation in response to Kiev's attacks on civilian targets in Russia, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
"In response to Ukraine's terrorist attacks on civilian targets in Russia, last night the Russian Armed Forces launched a group strike with ground-based, high-precision long-range weapons, as well as unmanned aerial vehicles against enterprises of the military-industrial complex of Ukraine and energy infrastructure facilities that ensure its operation. The objectives of the strike have been achieved, and all designated targets have been hit," the ministry said in a statement. The Russian forces also hit a launcher and a transport-loading vehicle of the Neptun coastal missile system, as well as UAV production sites and temporary deployment points for Ukrainian troops and foreign mercenaries across 154 locations, the ministry added.Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr has eliminated up to 520 Ukrainian military personnel over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.Russia's Battlegroup Vostok has eliminated up to 320 Ukrainian troops over the past day. Kiev has lost over 230 soldiers in battles with Russia's Battlegroup Zapad. Russia's Battlegroup Sever has eliminated up to 150 Ukrainian soldiers. In battles with Russia's Battlegroup Yug, Kiev has lost up to 85 military service people. Russia's Dnepr battle group has eliminated over 80 Ukrainian troops.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian military on Friday night delivered a group strike against enterprises of the Ukrainian defense industry enterprises and the energy facilities that support their operation in response to Kiev's attacks on civilian targets in Russia, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
"In response to Ukraine's terrorist attacks on civilian targets in Russia, last night the Russian Armed Forces launched a group strike with ground-based, high-precision long-range weapons, as well as unmanned aerial vehicles against enterprises of the military-industrial complex of Ukraine and energy infrastructure facilities that ensure its operation. The objectives of the strike have been achieved, and all designated targets have been hit," the ministry said in a statement.
The Russian forces
also hit a launcher and a transport-loading vehicle of the Neptun coastal missile system, as well as UAV production sites and temporary deployment points for Ukrainian troops and foreign mercenaries across 154 locations, the ministry added.
Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr has eliminated up to 520 Ukrainian military personnel over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.
"The losses of the Ukrainian armed forces amounted to 520 military personnel, seven armored combat vehicles and four motor vehicles," the ministry said in a statement.
Russia's Battlegroup Vostok has eliminated up to 320 Ukrainian troops over the past day. Kiev has lost over 230 soldiers in battles with Russia's Battlegroup Zapad. Russia's Battlegroup Sever has eliminated up to 150 Ukrainian soldiers. In battles with Russia's Battlegroup Yug, Kiev has lost up to 85 military service people. Russia's Dnepr battle group has eliminated over 80 Ukrainian troops.