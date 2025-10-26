https://sputnikglobe.com/20251026/not-everyone-wants-the-russianamerican-summit-to-take-place--kremlin-1123017190.html

Not Everyone Wants the Russian–American Summit to Take Place – Kremlin

Not everyone wants a Russian-American summit to take place, said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

“Of course, first of all, not everyone wants this summit to happen — that’s the first thing,” Peskov said.There is mutual understanding between Russia and the United States that the next meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump should not be postponed for too long, Dmitry Peskov said.Trump was the first to suggest that holding the summit in Hungary made no sense at the moment, and Putin agreed with that assessment, Peskov said."Trump was the first to suggest that there's currently no point in holding the summit. In his statements, President Putin expressed solidarity with that position," Peskov said.The Kremlin spokesman said that no specific date had been proposed for the meeting between the presidents, adding that it would therefore be "incorrect" to describe the summit as canceled.He added that substantial preparatory work would be required before a new Putin-Trump summit could take place."It is really necessary to do a lot of homework before the foundation for such a summit is ready," Peskov said, adding that not everyone supported the idea a Russia-US summit.Peskov has praised US President Donald Trump’s efforts to mediate in conflicts worldwide.Ukraine is now unlikely to possess the capability to produce long-range missiles on its own, Peskov said.Everything in the words of Russian President Vladimir Putin about the devastating response to attempts to strike deep into Russia is clear, Peskov said."Indeed, there is a lot of talks going on now [on the issue of possible strikes deep into Russian territory]. And Zelensky himself, by the way, stated the other day that they [Ukraine] allegedly have the military potential to strike deep into Russia. Of course, our armed forces, Russia will react to this harshly and, as Putin said, in a devastating manner," Peskov added.

