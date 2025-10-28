https://sputnikglobe.com/20251028/orban-calls-on-eu-to-start-negotiations-with-russia-1123025807.html

Orban Urges EU to Start Negotiations With Russia

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on Monday called the European Union's reluctance to negotiate with Russia a catastrophic mistake... 28.10.2025, Sputnik International

"Europe does not want to negotiate with Russia, which is a catastrophic mistake. The Americans will negotiate, come to an agreement, and decide the future of Ukraine, its economic resources, and the issue of Europe's security in an agreement with Russia. And we Europeans pretend that we like it and applaud. But then we cannot really influence our future," Orban told the M1 broadcaster.Orban also said that he would like the "remaining part of Ukraine" not to join the EU after the end of the conflict but to become a strategic partner at most.Sanctions cannot exclude Russian oil from the global market, Orban added.

