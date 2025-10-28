Orban Urges EU to Start Negotiations With Russia

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251028/orban-calls-on-eu-to-start-negotiations-with-russia-1123025807.html
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on Monday called the European Union's reluctance to negotiate with Russia a catastrophic mistake
"Europe does not want to negotiate with Russia, which is a catastrophic mistake. The Americans will negotiate, come to an agreement, and decide the future of Ukraine, its economic resources, and the issue of Europe's security in an agreement with Russia. And we Europeans pretend that we like it and applaud. But then we cannot really influence our future," Orban told the M1 broadcaster.Orban also said that he would like the "remaining part of Ukraine" not to join the EU after the end of the conflict but to become a strategic partner at most.Sanctions cannot exclude Russian oil from the global market, Orban added.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on Monday called the European Union's reluctance to negotiate with Russia a catastrophic mistake, because others would decide Europe's future.
"Europe does not want to negotiate with Russia, which is a catastrophic mistake. The Americans will negotiate, come to an agreement, and decide the future of Ukraine, its economic resources, and the issue of Europe's security in an agreement with Russia. And we Europeans pretend that we like it and applaud. But then we cannot really influence our future," Orban told the M1 broadcaster.
"We would like European leaders to enter into direct contact with the Russians, start negotiations, and reach a Russian-European agreement on the European security system and also about the future of Ukraine, the territory called Ukraine," the prime minister added.
Orban also said that he would like the "remaining part of Ukraine"
not to join the EU after the end of the conflict but to become a strategic partner at most.
"I am convinced that this enormous wave of support for Ukraine, for Ukraine's EU membership, is already on the decline and will disappear," the prime minister highlighted.
Sanctions cannot exclude Russian oil from the global market, Orban added.
"We must fight to the end for access to Russian oil and gas. First of all, there will be a shortage because we cannot replace them with other sources. Even if not absolute, but there will be a shortage. On the other hand, prices will rise. Therefore, it should be taken into account that the monthly expenses of Hungarian households will double," the prime minister emphasized.