French General Staff Preparing To Deploy Up To 2,000 Troops To Ukraine - Russian Foreign Intel
US Court Postpones Hearing on Kirk Assassination Case Until January 16 - Judge
The US court has postponed the hearing of the case of conservative politician Charlie Kirk's assassination from October 30 to January 16, Judge Tony Graf said on late Monday.
US Court Postpones Hearing on Kirk Assassination Case Until January 16 - Judge

Defense attorney Greg Skordas, left, speaks before Judge Tony Graf, background, in Provo, Utah, as Tyler Robinson, in monitor at right, accused of fatally shooting Charlie Kirk, attends the court hearing virtually from prison on Tuesday, Sept. 16, 2025
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US court has postponed the hearing of the case of conservative politician Charlie Kirk's assassination from October 30 to January 16, Judge Tony Graf said on late Monday.
In late September, a Utah court scheduled the next hearing in the case of Tyler Robinson, the suspected killer of Kirk, for October 30 after his defense had requested the pretrial hearing be postponed up to 60 days due to the amount of discovery in the investigation.
"Both defense and prosecution have stipulated to vacate the October 30 hearing; additional time is needed to complete discovery and to file motions addressing whether non-evidentiary hearings should be conducted virtually, whether to impose any blanket restrictions on cameras in the courtroom and any other motions that may arise. This matter is set to return before the court on January 16, 2026, at 1 p.m. [19:00 GMT] and again on January 30, 2026, at 1 p.m. Both hearings will be here, heard and held in person with Mr. Robinson present to address," Graf said.
Kirk, a vocal supporter of US President Donald Trump, was fatally shot while speaking at a large event at Utah Valley University on September 10. He was known for his strong opposition to gun control, the LGBT movement (banned as extremist in Russia), abortion, and the US aid to Ukraine, among other issues.
Last month, Utah County Attorney Jeff Gray announced that Robinson has been charged with aggravated murder along with six additional counts. Prosecutors say they will seek the death penalty for 22-year-old Robinson.
A photo of Charlie Kirk, the CEO and co-founder of Turning Point USA who was shot and killed, stands at his vigil - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.09.2025
Americas
Republican Activist Suggests 'Higher Powers' Behind Charlie Kirk Assassination
12 September, 10:14 GMT
