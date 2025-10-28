https://sputnikglobe.com/20251028/us-court-postpones-hearing-on-kirk-assassination-case-until-january-16---judge-1123025012.html

US Court Postpones Hearing on Kirk Assassination Case Until January 16 - Judge

Sputnik International

The US court has postponed the hearing of the case of conservative politician Charlie Kirk's assassination from October 30 to January 16, Judge Tony Graf said on late Monday.

In late September, a Utah court scheduled the next hearing in the case of Tyler Robinson, the suspected killer of Kirk, for October 30 after his defense had requested the pretrial hearing be postponed up to 60 days due to the amount of discovery in the investigation. Kirk, a vocal supporter of US President Donald Trump, was fatally shot while speaking at a large event at Utah Valley University on September 10. He was known for his strong opposition to gun control, the LGBT movement (banned as extremist in Russia), abortion, and the US aid to Ukraine, among other issues. Last month, Utah County Attorney Jeff Gray announced that Robinson has been charged with aggravated murder along with six additional counts. Prosecutors say they will seek the death penalty for 22-year-old Robinson.

